This year’s NAACP keynote banquet speaker, Minister Charles Fulbright Jr., reiterated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s passion for reaching out to family and neighbors in need of help by “mowing the lawn or spending time with a neighbor or family member residing in an assisted living facility.”
Minister Fulbright’s Eastland Church of Christ in Fort Worth has adopted the A.M. Pate Elementary School, providing more than 1,000 weekend meals for needy students at the school and also actively ministering to Fort Worth homeless residents.
The African American legacy of addressing needs was also demonstrated in the NAACP Chapter’s presentation to Maxey Funeral Home owner Leon Williams for his continuous support for community needs, and Herb and Vanessa Preston for chairing the 2019 Washington, D.C. Youth trip, and finally, this year’s Heritage Award was presented to Crockett Intermediate School teacher Cecilia Lester who has organized the “Care Closet,” where children receive items such as coats, shoes, school supplies and other items.
In addition, Eva Williams, Lamar County Head Start director, strives to “plant seeds of knowledge that will encourage, challenge, and stimulate each child’s growth and maturity.” During her educational experience as assistant principal at Paris High School and junior high and assistant high school choir director, she has guided the faculty and staff in striving to provide parents and guardians with tools that will help them to become nurturing parents and productive citizens in the community; also as an accomplished musician, she reaches others by playing and singing musical selections that create encouragement and build self-confidence as reflected in the theme of the Headstart students’ Black History program: “Reclaiming the Times,” presented by the classes of Black, Shelton, Hall, Blackmon/Silva, Dingman/Young, Pennington/Neal, Schultz/Hamilton, and Williams/Minerd.
Also during the program, the Head Start students expressed appreciation for many citizens in Lamar County, including the late Maggie Reese, who taught first through eighth grades in the one-room classroom and the first black teacher at Crockett Middle School; the late Katherine Reese, one of the first female school bus drivers; George Fisher, the first black mayor and the present Paris ISD Board of Trustees president; Berdie Gibson, Paris Junior College Board of Regents; Bishop Connice Mayes, pastor of New Salem Baptist Church; Rufus Hill, Paris City employee; Robert High, retired educator and community leader; the late Zephaniah Gibson, an advocate of education and vice-president of the Paris Junior College Board of Regents, Jane Brown and me.
At Crockett Middle School, Brock Blassingame, the principal, Lakeisha Turner, David Monds, Kmberly Dillard, Dandria Clayton-Mason, Aria Petty, Courtney Matthews, faculty and staff honored African American Heritage with the students reciting informative speeches and Chetori Jones and Candice Bills praise dancing.
At Paris High School, Terrell Gill, the emcee, and Paris High School students chronicled the journey from bondage to freedom by presenting speeches and musical selections, “Lift Ev’ry Voice,” “Oh Freedom,” and “Change Is Gonna Come,” concluding with the speaker Cedric Forrest challenging the students, “Never listen to the voice that says, ‘You can’t achieve that goal!’”
At Paris Junior College, Kenneth Webb and Marian Ellis, sponsors of the African American Student Union, invited Bishop Samuel Evans who also encouraged students to set and pursue their goals with passion. Posted in each school’s entrance and hallways were scenes chronicling the nation’s joint effort to facilitate the NAACP’s theme of “Bridging the Gap.”
In conclusion, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other freedom activists’ penchant for the pursuit of equality for all would appreciate this month’s church and school presentations in which each poster, video, speaker, musical selection, and dance parallel Harriet Tubman’s mission statement. Throughout her Underground Railroad career, she offered the following refrain: “If you are tired, keep going; if you are scared, keep going; if you are hungry, keep going; if you want to taste freedom, keep going.”
All races and all ages have demonstrated a desire to continue the legacy espoused by activists such as Harriet Tubman who “embraced a universal view: each and every person has the light of God within.”
