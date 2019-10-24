My father is driving my mother nuts right now.
Both of my parents are on the edge of retirement age, though they both plan on working as long as they can. But, Dad has in his mind’s eye a plan to take it a bit easier, and it all rests on one dilapidated Winnebago.
I say dilapidated Winnebago, and all of my friends immediately know what I’m talking about. There’s the classic 1970s graded orange logo, the rusty roof and a sad, saggy particle-board and vinyl interior that, honestly, probably wasn’t fashionable when the vehicle was new.
My father has been a mechanic since he was a little boy, helping his father in his garage. He’s never had a certificate for all his training, but auto mechanics has been his vocation for most of his life, minus the few years he spent as a freelance trucker. He especially enjoys working on older vehicles, rehabbing them so they run like new, though he usually does it on someone else’s dime.
Enter the monster Winnebago.
Despite its gas-guzzling ways, the Winnebago represents to my dad what a real vacation should be: the open road. My parents love taking their motorcycle out and riding wherever. They’ve gone on trips to Vegas along Route 66, to North Carolina to visit relatives and wherever else the road takes them, even day trips up to the casino. My grandfather was the same way, packing his tiny dachshund in a crate on the back of his motorcycle and driving to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota every year until he died.
Originally he purchased the Ridiculous Vehicle — the true meaning of RV — as something to fix up and sell. However, the more money he spends on it, the likelier it will never be sold.
As part of his garage, my dad keeps several vehicles around the shop purely to pull spare parts from. Anything that can’t be used will be sold for scrap. He has another RV on his little car lot, and he decided that he and mom could borrow interior items from the other one to fix up the Winnebago.
On paper, this sounds sensible, but in reality it means they spend more time and money making everything fit. It’s not even the same kind of RV, so the dimensions are different on everything from the drop-leaf table to the couch cushions. Dad never even knew what pinking shears were until they started this renovation.
The decorations in this one are more of an early ’90s abstract nonsense design, kind of like that ubiquitous cup with the blue squiggles, called the jazz pattern, or that pattern you always see on bus seats.
Also, his interior design sense is on par with a mixture of “Sanford and Son” and “The Beverly Hillbillies,” another good reason my parents will probably keep the rust bucket.
Which is all to say my mother is going nuts.
“Carl, we can’t re-use that foam cushion. It’s too smushed.”
“A rat ate through that seat cover. No, we can’t just sew it up.”
I’d say she has her hands full.
