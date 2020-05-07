Many thanks to the men and women of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department for their fast response to the tornado that struck our home the evening of April 22.
They were out doing wellness checks within an hour of the storm and were working with chainsaws to clear driveways and county roads into the early morning hours. These dedicated volunteer public servants deserve our support financially and otherwise.
If you’re not already contributing to the Lamar County VFDs with the voluntary monthly contribution on your Lamar County Water Supply bill, please begin now.
You never know when a disaster will strike, and your VFDs desperately need the funds for equipment, maintenance and supplies.
Thanks!
Gary R. O’Connor
Powderly
