Joe Biden’s statement that Democrats “choose truth, not facts” may not have been a gaff after all. I recall Democrat senators during the Kavanaugh hearings say they believed “her truth” even absent any supporting evidence, witness or facts. It must be a common trait of Democrats to believe everyone can have their “own truth” irrespective of facts or actual universal truths.
Gary O’Connor challenges us to “point out any factual inaccuracy” in his letter to the editor. Allow me.
Rep. John Ratcliffe questioned several lines of Mueller’s report, specifically the statements “couldn’t find evidence that a crime was not committed” and “our findings could not exonerate” the president. Ratcliffe pointed out that never had any special council’s report made such statements. That’s because a prosecutor’s job is not to find evidence of innocence, nor was it Mueller’s charge to do so. Mueller’s repeated “It’s not in my purview” accurately represents those report statements.
Gary must have missed Mueller’s testimony where he walked back his response to Rep. Lieu’s question that: “Isn’t it true Trump would have been indicted were he not a sitting president?”
Mueller did not state that Russia is currently actively “working for Trump’s re-election.” He stated that Russia is currently working to interfere and disrupt our elections.
Gary, it’s only an “opinion” or “personal truth” that Trump is an “unabashed racist, misogynist, xenophobe and disaster as president” based on personal interpretation of his tweets or comments, not facts. Just because you believe it doesn’t make it so.
Chris Dux
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.