Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.