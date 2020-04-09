I have been in quarantine since Wednesday last week, and it hasn’t been as relaxing as some people might think.
Because of my job, I still have to keep up with all the latest developments on the coronavirus, see how they might be applied to Lamar County and the surrounding communities and then maybe have a viable story idea. Following the news, if you work in the news business, isn’t optional, it’s required. So, while I do get to type my stories at home, it’s actually an added stress for me because I’m used to being plugged in at the office.
It helps me decompress when my work is at the office and my home for relaxing/taking care of everyday chores. But, with the situation I and most of the nation find ourselves in, that line has been pretty well smudged out.
The bright side of all of this is the helpers. I’ve quoted him before, but Mr. Rogers famously said his mother told him to look for the helpers when disaster strikes. And right now, I’ve found many, many helpers.
I love that I’ve been able to highlight the good things that people have done to help during this time, not just the bare shelves that everyone sees on the news. There were the mother-daughter team sharing toilet paper with elderly neighbors because the husband had recently had surgery. I’ve covered the Paris Yoga Project and Jamey Raper sharing free yoga and meditation sessions on social media so everyone can calm down and take a deep breath. Which, let’s face it, we all need to do.
And I’ve gotten to cover the teachers who miss their students and are working so very hard to make sure they can keep up with their lessons. It really struck me when Detroit Middle School teacher Darla Mayo said, “We’re people persons who don’t have our people.” I had teachers like that, and I appreciated them so very much.
Of course right now, I bet most parents are saying all teachers need a raise and deserve every penny of it and more. A Facebook meme a friend shared said teachers could ask for the moon on next year’s school supply list, and it would be worth it.
And, as part of our digital first efforts, this morning we posted an article about the Lamar County Medical Mask Sewing Group on Facebook sewing over 2,000 masks for health care workers and first responders in the county. The article printed in today’s paper on the front. When I wrote the article on Tuesday, the group had 1,300 members. On Wednesday, that jumped to 1,400. And it just keeps growing.
All of this shows me how much the people in our area care about each other. Yes, there are the selfish ones who bought out the toilet paper, milk and pasta, but so many more are caring and sharing with their families, friends and neighbors.
And, I’d like to keep that kind of thing in the news. If someone knows of a kindness shared, please give us a call. We are all in this together.
