Typically, I write a poem for holiday columns. Doing it that way serves several functions. It allows a change of pace, and it also means I can put one in the can a good week early, which generally makes my editors happy.
Going into what is necessarily doomed to be an insanely busy week, editors love it when predictable length content is already in place long before early deadlines show up. Conversely, if you want to see normally pleasant people go tight in the back teeth, turn a lovely shade of red, and produce steam from the ears, severely crowd your deadlines on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years.
That can be hazardous, though. Some things can be forgiven, others not so much. Do it more than once and you’re likely to get a pink slip wadded up and forcibly shout-shoved through the telephone line directly into your ear.
So, I try to avoid that.
However, this year, unless and until the muse of all things rhyming wanders back from wherever it went last week, this is it. It seems without the inspiration of the muse, the more I poke the poetry button tonight, the more the only things which bubble up out of the fog are sketchy limericks. Random stream of consciousness is about as good as it gets.
Along those lines, as we were driving home from eating out tonight, we both noticed a certain dearth of outdoor Christmas lights and decorations. (We indulged and enjoyed Mexican food tonight, but this time of year, Paris really needs an authentic German/Bavarian restaurant.)
Not so many years ago, we also indulged a long-standing tradition of heading out in the pickup or the drop-top after dark on Christmas Eve with full sippy-cups of hot fresh coffee, and no better reason nor goal than just to drive around town and take in all the Christmas lights and yard decorations. However, in recent years, outdoor decorations have gone from patchy to a bit sparse. I’m not sure of the reasons, but folks seem to be losing interest in external Christmas decorations — and that’s kinda sad.
In New Mexico, there is the uniqueness of luminarias and an abundance of nativities. Up in the high country, due to both the altitude and terrain, pine and spruce trees are more likely to be found in front yards, and decorated for Christmas. It really is a special treat to see an inch or two of fresh powder on the branches of a pine tree lit with Christmas lights. Mother Nature puts the tinsel and icicles on them for you up there. The snowflakes catch the light, and explode it into a million glitters and flashes of multi-hued profundity. I don’t miss the cold, but I do miss the charm of Christmas in the high country. Sitting in the living room on Christmas Eve, nursing a mug of hot chocolate in front of a crackling fire in the wood stove — room illuminated by no more than the fire in the stove and the lights on the tree come about as close to magical moment as a guy like me is ever gonna get.
In particular, a pair of pine trees outside the front entrance of West Park Elementary School in Leadville come to mind tonight. They were planted on Arbor Day when I was in the second grade. It was pretty big doin’s back then. We had an all-school assembly out in front of the building celebrating the planting. Every year after that, somewhere around the 15th of December, they both got decorated for the Christmas holidays. No one ever ’fessed up to doing it, but one night that week the sun set on naked trees and rose on festive Christmas additions.
I don’t know how long they kept that tradition up after we moved further down the valley and into a different school district. They don’t do that anymore. They can’t. Both of those trees top out at near 60 feet now. It’s a bit hard to stealth-decorate a tree that size anyway, but especially so on school grounds. The diesel thrum of the bucket truck and the reverse alarm when you back it up is a dead give-away. Security is probably going to notice it. And then it would be their job to Grinch the whole affair.
Which reminds me of a particular pinion pine located between lanes on the freeway going south out of Grand Junction, Colorado. It gets decorated every year, too. A few years back some highway department supervisor with a bad case of Grinch-style stink in his think wanted to cut the thing down because it was unsafe for the unknown spreaders of cheer. But he backed off that plan when the letters to the editor pages in three newspapers lit off a firestorm of protest.
But as for us, through lean and flush, we’ve decorated several items with Christmas lights which wouldn’t really qualify as traditional. The list includes salvaged slash wreaths, ristras, tumbleweeds, table lamps, lemon tree saplings, an IV stand and at least one cat. Naturally, some stayed decorated longer than others.
From the gift wrapping room here at The Paper Radio, I suppose Christmas decorating is a lot like holiday poetry. You just dance as best you can when the muse strikes a yuletide tune.
(0) comments
