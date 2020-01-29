Now I’m not saying it’s been raining a lot, but the newest addition to the critter count around here is a substantial sized blue heron doing dinner patrols up and down the creek and loitering around the pond on the east end of the place. He’s a beautiful animal, and we’ve been pretty happy watching him, but the fish and the frogs are duly mortified.
I don’t think he’s a Great Blue, and the pronoun is pure guesswork. He lacks the head markings for a Great Blue, but that doesn’t matter much. He’s still quite majestic to watch, especially when he launches and flies. He’s got quite the wingspan, and he makes it look effortless. Maybe if some gentle reader out there knows what kind and gender “he” is, you can pop a quick letter to the editor into The Paris News and set me straight on it.
Other than that, the mud pudding is pretty much the same consistency and just as ubiquitous as it was two weeks ago. That and the beautiful sunrises and sunsets when the clouds finally break up seem to be seasonally normal.
Recent headlines have also brought my annual pet peeve roiling up to the surface like one of those sticky wet coughs that make anyone who hears it cringe and take two steps back. This time the media panic point is the most recent gift from the Chinese — the latest and greatest coronavirus. This one seems to be worrying the smart people in the business who know about this sort of thing, and that’s a little disconcerting, but the bottom line is the flu has always been lethal to some and miserable to the rest. It’s debilitating and deadly, and yet, people still seem to be willing to play Russian Roulette with it. Antibiotics do not work on viruses. They do, however, work on other opportunistic infections lurking in the shadows ready to pounce on any compromised or weakened immune systems. But first, you have to survive the virus.
I ran across several people at various businesses recently who looked pretty miserable, and readily admitted they had “the crud.” They have my compassion, but accepting both change and bags of merchandise from these poor folks gets a little hard to do without a wary expression and using two pinching fingers in lieu of latex gloves. To some degree, we’re setting ourselves up for eventual disaster. People have forgotten some basic rules of good defensive hygiene, such as washing hands early, thoroughly and often, and self isolating when contagious. Of course, that depends on knowing enough about infections to know the stages of the illness, and when you’re infectious and when you’re not.
So the hand sanitizer bottle in the pickup got several good workouts. I really hate to go around this time of year wearing latex gloves, a surgical mask and Tyvek, But it is getting terribly tempting. Man flu is a real thing, and after spending most of Monday and Tuesday flat on my backside in bed with something nasty, I really don’t need another run-in with “the crud.”
Regarding the doings in the clearly crazy internal confines of the beltway, I’ll leave it to you to try to make some kind of coherent sense out of it. I tried to loosely follow it for a while, but I gave up early on the second day. Nothing there made a whole lot of sense.
It really was a pretty sorry display. It reminded me of the saying, “if you’ve got the law on your side, argue the law, if you’ve got the evidence on your side, argue the evidence, if you have neither of those .... pound the table.” One logical fallacy after another was trotted out and pranced around, and tables were sternly pounded, but upon critical examination, the whole sorry mess completely lacked anything of substance.
Following the logic presented — or lack thereof — was like trying to pick up warm jello with wet fingers.
From the seasonal wetlands out here at The Paper Radio game preserve, may your week be dry, warm and happily non-infectious.
