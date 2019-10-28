After the first two games of the World Series, which began last week, the Houston Astros seemed dead in the water. Over the course of the next three games, however, the tides shifted, and it’s now the Astros that sit just one win away from hoisting the World Series trophy.
In game one, the Washington Nationals edged out the Astros in a close game, in part because of the lackluster pitching of Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, who up to that point had been the most dominant pitcher in baseball.
The Astros offense kept game one close, but could not do the same in game two. In the second game of the series, the Nationals thoroughly shellacked the Astros. The Nationals offense attacked early and often in the second game of the series, scoring 12 runs on them — only the second time this postseason they allowed more than 10 runs.
And thanks to some brilliant pitching by Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg, Houston was unable to come close to matching the offensive output.
The Nationals had done the unthinkable: They took the first two games of the series in Houston. Now, they were going back to their home, where winning two of three would seal the championship, and just winning one of three would still put them one win away with two games left, good odds to be sure.
Unfortunately for Washington, and fortunately for Houston, the Nationals were utterly incapable of sustaining the momentum they’d built through their pair of road victories.
The third game of the series was a close affair, in a way mirroring the first game of the series, with not many explosive moments on either side.
Yet this time it was the Astros ending up on top, as they achieved a much-needed win to avoid an insurmountable 0-3 hole, and have any shot at winning the series.
Game four, like the prior one, was a cruel mirror image of the Nationals’ second win of the series. Astros slugger Alex Bregman busted out of his slump in a big way, starting pitcher Jose Urquidy — who was not been one of the most well-known names on Houston’s star-studded roster — delivered the performance of a lifetime and Houston beat the brakes off the Nationals, winning 8-1.
So heading into last night, the Nationals were finishing their three-game stretch at home looking to just win a single game.
But it was not to be. The fates must have a vendetta against the Washington Nationals, for mere hours before the game was to begin, it was announced that Nationals ace pitcher Max Scherzer, perhaps the best pitcher in the world, would not be playing. And so it was that Joe Ross, a relief pitcher who hadn’t made a start in months, found himself on the mound to start an imperative game in the World Series, dueling against one of the best pitchers in recent years in Gerrit Cole.
It did not go well for Ross. Cole, looking to avenge his mediocre performance in game one, was on fire. And the Astros offense, like a pack of sharks smelling blood in the water, leapt on Ross and hammered the ball left and right.
Quite simply, I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen the tides of a championship series shift as dramatically as they have in this World Series. What once looked like a sure win for the Nationals has all but evaporated before their eyes, and now it is Houston who stands just one win away from winning the series.
