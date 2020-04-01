Gary O’Connor’s recent letter in the Paris News is so egregious that I am having a difficult time making my response in a civil manner. The only thing he said that I can agree with is that The Paris News is a legitimate news source.
His letter is a perfect example of the Democrats favorite strategy, never let a good crisis go to waste. And the Democrats are certainly not letting this one go to waste.
He insinuates that we are not rational people because we don’t rely on video, tweets and public statements to get our information. Thank God we don’t. If we listen to CNN, the internet, Joe Biden or the mainstream media, we would think the world is coming to an end and President Donald Trump is responsible for all of it and the government is still hiding the flying saucer that crashed at Roswell.
I was particularly incensed by the comment that President Trump’s MO is to “discredit patriotic long-time public servants whose mistake was to investigate Trump.” You would have to be living under a rock not to know that the Inspector General’s report found that Andrew McCabe lied to the court, not once, but several times, to get permission to run surveillance on Mr. Trump and anyone associated with him. The FBI is an old and respected organization, but it should not be run by a proven liar. Oh, I am sorry, that is indeed the person the Democrats would want. And speaking of liars, what about Adam Schiff?
Let’s talk about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Did you know that the CDC runs programs for chronic illness, disabilities, injury control, work place hazards, environmental health threats, terrorism preparedness, infectious disease control, as well as global health security. Over 74 years it has become bloated and ineffectual in areas. The president attempted to cut out the bloat and focus spending on those areas where it was needed. For 2021, President Trump has requested $4.3 billion for CDC programs that focus on infectious diseases and preparedness, with $225 million for global disease detection with $175 million of that going directly to global health security.
Fact: The president has signed into law every bill put in front of him that increased spending for CDC.
My wife and I watch the daily briefings given by the president and the doctors and experts he has by his side. We see a president who will do whatever it takes to protect and help the country he loves. He cuts red tape and bureaucracy to get us the medical devices and medication needed to fight the coronavirus. This is a war-time president that we should all be proud of.
