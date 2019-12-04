It was an interesting Thanksgiving around here this year.
By way of explanation, we did our Thanksgiving meal on Friday. We had planned to eat in town on Thanksgiving proper with mom, but a pernicious lower GI bug ravaging the facility effectively cancelled that dinner, and quarantined all the residents in their rooms. It was a quick and good response by the staff, but the timing totally sucked. It effectively trashed our well laid plans. The initial “plan” had us eating there Thursday, and then doing a fairly simply pig-out sort of a deal here Friday.
Needless to say, contact with reality +1, our plan 0.
So, we headed into Friday morning a bit more elaborate than intended. Better a day late than never. We already had all the building materials, so I chucked a foil-wrapped 16-pound dead bird into a preheated 450-degree oven around 11 a.m., and we started whooping up the rest of the trimmings.
There were a few snafus along the way, but not much major. I caught myself getting carried away chopping celery and onions for the dressing like those fancy chefs on TV. With the knife flashing up and down on a double time beat, the other hand feeding veggies into the mill — Thap-ap-ap-ap-ap-ap-ap-ap ... When my knuckles started getting close to the blade, they flinched on their own and sanity returned. Knowing my own brand of luck, and the distance to the emergency room, I moderated the beat from hard rock to a reasonable waltz. Scoot, chop-chop, scoot, chop-chop. Not as flamboyant, but a lot better odds for the ending finger count.
Things just hummed right along. Right up until it was time to check the bird at 1:30 p.m. Neither one of us had been smelling roasting bird, but it didn’t register until I was walking toward the oven, it let out a sheepish cheeped, clicked and “F5” took the place of the temperature in the display.
Uh, oh. That’s never good.
None of the buttons did anything. The War Department mentioned the button for the light had been acting sketchy all day.
Not good.
So, hoping for the best, I opened the door.
Definitely not good. It was maybe 150 degrees in there, and the bird was cool enough to touch bare-handed.
Aw, dang!
Everything else was done and on the table. The short version is, we carved a leg off a very under-cooked bird, and finished it up in the microwave. I poked the other leg into the toaster oven and got it started for later leftovers. I tossed the rest of the bird into a stew pot and turned it into soup stock and pot pie fixins.
Not much else to do, so we sat down and completely enjoyed the rest of our dinner. We saved enough to build a big plate and run it in to Mom. She wasn’t quite up to it yet, but it didn’t sit in the refrigerator for long.
Longer term consequences? As it turns out, this oven is a bit of a dinosaur. They discontinued it long ago and haven’t made parts for it in a long while. But you can still get any part for it you want, except the one we need.
A friend suggested maybe looking on Craigslist or eBay for parts or a low-cost replacement. I let that option slide by. There was a part which might have fit and might have actually still worked, but I ain’t doing PayPal “friends and family” transactions for anybody, nor am I enthused about taking a quick drive up to Michigan to pick it up.
That means a new in-wall oven. Welcome to sticker shock. Criminelly, those things are spendy!
Pulling the thing out was an adventure all its own. Just like the cook top, we never could find the owner’s manual for the oven in the assorted scattered dusty paperwork stuff when we bought the place. Not a huge problem. DuckDuckGo is a very handy web search engine. I found PDF versions of the manuals and learned the finer points of operating the kitchen appliances.
However, now I’m getting a little nervous about the cook top. When I finally got the oven sucked out of its cubby hole in the cabinets, I found a very dusty and partially pyrolyzed stack of user manual/install-servicing instructions laying directly on top of the insulation around the heat box. Count me thankful we never quite got around to turning on the oven’s self cleaning cycle.
The rough hewn hole in the drywall through which some seriously sketchy wiring poked through added to that uneasiness. The lack of any sort of a junction box made my eyebrows bounce, and they stayed at full mast when I didn’t have to twist the wire nuts free. I just gently lifted them off bare wire joints. My back teeth got a little tight, and I may have said some un-thanksgiving appropriate words about then.
Ah, well. They say you remember the challenges more than the successes.
And I suppose someday I’ll look back on this and grin — through clenched teeth.
From the gratitude department here at The Paper Radio, come down to it, in keeping with the season, I really am thankful we found this stuff — before it turned into a house fire.
