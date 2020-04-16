I, as are many of my friends, am totally disgusted with the Paris City Council decision to extend the quarantine, for the sole purpose of receiving Federal Emergency Funding.
The council should be thinking about the impact on people in the community and the local economy.
The fear of Covid-19 is overrated. Lamar County has a reported population of 50,000 according to the 2010 Census. With only 7 cases of Covid-19 reported, the odds of catching the disease are 0.16%. Out of that 0.16%, the majority of the cases are elderly and all have underlying conditions, the most dangerous being obesity, followed by Diabetes, COPD and Congestive Heart Failure.
We need to re-open our city to healthy citizens and bring back our economy.
Fred Erben
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.