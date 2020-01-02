An article by Mr. Gary O’Connor in The Paris News (Dec. 23) was right about one thing, and that’s his point about confirmation bias affecting both parties.
I think that’s very true. I think that’s something we do naturally in our daily lives. We tend to surround ourselves with people who have the same point of view as we do. Our view on politics is based on our life experiences, such as our jobs, our business and our interaction with others.
Over the holidays, we were visiting friends and spent some time with a young man from California. We made an effort to not talk politics at a gathering of family and friends. But some of his comments let it be known he hated corporations and the president. My daughter asked if he considered himself a liberal. He said, no, his opinions were based on facts. And my lovely wife nailed it when she said, “Depends on where you get your facts.”
And that is the big difference Mr. O’Connor and I have. The sources we use to get our facts. Mr. O’Connor likes The Washington Post. When the president and our military took out the leader of ISIS, the group responsible horrific crimes of rape and murder and unrest in the middle east, here was The Washington Post’s headline: “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, extremist leader of Islamic state dead at 48.” In my point of view, the headline gives no credit to the president or our military and downplays the entire event.
I didn’t care for Mr. O’Connor’s referencing the president to Nazi Joseph Goebbel’s dictum: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” However, if you apply that to Jerrold Nadler, Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi, I think the shoe fits very well. In the Dec. 28-29 The Wall Street Journal, there is a chart that shows the share of Americans who have confidence in a group of U.S. institutions. The presidency has 38%, Congress has 11% and television news has 18%.
I have to admit, I’m not very good at spotting a lie. When I was a kid, my dad told me, after I had misbehaved, he would spank my bottom if I ever did that again. I thought he was lying. Imagine my surprise when I misbehaved the next day and found out he was not lying. When former President Barack Obama told me if I liked my doctor, I could keep my doctor and if I liked my insurance, I could keep my insurance, I believed him. Come to find out, he was lying.
This is where I am asking Mr. O’Connor for his help. He stated in his article the president lies 30 to 40 times a day. Mr. O’Connor, could you please pick a day, any day, and get us a transcript of the 30 to 40 lies told that day. If you could do that, it would help the rest of us understand your point of view better. Please be careful not in include joking remarks or references to fake media.
