Your story on the Wingnut Films, BBC, Peter Jackson directed documentary of World War I was on the spot.
Outside the fine use of videos, it is not really an astounding piece of work. There are many fine documentaries on that massive killing of people. However, it tells us again that war is useless. This is so true. Reminds me of the stark reality of old films, but it is not said as bluntly as when Edwin Starr sings, “What is war good for? Only the undertaker!”
What was left out, however, is this: The Great War was not over on Nov. 11, 1918, but when a Paris, Texas, general removed Americans from Northern Russia in the fall and early winter of 1919-20. Wilds Preston “Dick” Richardson was the stepson of Lamar County’s first county superintendent, J.J. Richardson, and a cousin/stepbrother of future Admiral James Otto Richardson. Dick went to West Point and Otto to Annapolis.
Dick Richardson’s fame continues as an Army Corps of Engineer leader who built most of the highway system of Alaska. If you have ever been to that state, you probably drove the Richardson Highway or saw Fort Richardson. He arrived late in France in 1918.
His description matches up with the film. The sights were terrible. Later, he met with Gen. John J. Pershing and President Woodrow Wilson. They sent this huge man to Murmansk on the White Sea and Arkhangelsk Oblast around the Dvina River to detach some 8,000 Americans who were caught in the Russian Revolution. Besides the parents of those soldiers, Americans never heard much of this until Premier Nikita Khrushchev set foot in the U.S. in September 1959. When a reporter mentioned no American soldier had ever been on Russian soil, he quickly corrected, saying “You don’t know your history too well.”
The English soldiers left shortly after the Americans, and by early 1920 the towns fell to the new Soviet government formed by Vladimir Lenin. Of the some six dozen books I’ve written or edited, this was one of the most enjoyable researching. You can find the entire Kindle version at my site on Amazon.com.
