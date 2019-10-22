As statewide early voting opened Monday and runs through Nov. 1 — and Election Day is Nov. 5 — several proposed amendments to the state constitution are on the table.
As Texas Tribune pointed out, a majority of Texas voters must vote in support of changes in a statewide referendum — and in 2017, all seven constitutional amendments passed. One on the ballot this year in particular, a water development board proposal, would make a big difference locally, Rep. Gary VanDeaver said at a recent town hall.
Proposition 2 reads: “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”
This translates to: Texas Water Development Board will issue bonds to fund water/wastewater infrastructure projects in areas where household income is at or below 75% of the median income level.
VanDeaver highlighted this proposal during one of his recent town hall meetings, adding it would add huge relief for several of the rural counties he represents.
Strengthening infrastructure for water projects is always a need in Texas, he said, where droughts can severely impact all communities but especially those at lower income levels — the Census Bureau determines poverty based on income and family size. For example, a family of four with two children would be classified as poor if the income was less than $24,858.
Supporting this proposal would not only strengthen state infrastructure, but take stress off of various communities — and thereby citizens — across surrounding counties that meet this 75% threshold. While drought is always a stresser, communities without the dollars to mitigate it often suffer most.
Because water conservation is a consistent concern across the state, bonds like the ones proposed on the ballot would only improve quality of life for residents and safeguard the environment — a double win, if it gains enough momentum.
