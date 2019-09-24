What do Saudi drone strikes have to do with Paris, Texas? Well, according to my co-reporter Tommy Culkin, Lamar County — along with the rest of the country — is seeing a spike in gas prices largely due to “mounting tensions and violence in the Middle East.”
What we’re seeing here is that far-flung battles have backyard effects.
Attacks on crucial Saudi oil installations “crippled the world’s second-largest oil producer and sparked new geopolitical tensions,” wrote Taylor Telford and Thomas Heath in The Washington Post. The attacks were the biggest disruption to Saudi Arabia’s oil industry since the early 1990s.
Telford and Heath concluded if stockpiles can tide over global markets, and production bounces back quickly, the episode will simply be a bump along the road. But should recovery take weeks or months, results could seep into other areas such as tourism and travel.
“Oil price spikes due to geopolitical crises in the past have had a depressing impact on U.S. consumers when they filled up their tanks,” Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, told The Washington Post. “It costs them a few more bucks when they fill up, and so consumers hunker down and cut spending in other areas. That hurts the economy.”
Wall Street responded accordingly. The Dow Jones closed down 142 points, or about 0.5%, finishing the day at 27,076. The Standard & Poor’s 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed down about 0.3% each. The S&P index closed at 2,997. The Nasdaq closed at 8,153.
Shares in the big international oil companies, or the supermajors, climbed on global markets. ExxonMobil advanced 1.5%, to $73.73; Chevron finished at $124.12, up more than 2%; BP spiked nearly 4%, to $39.35.
As for us here in Lamar County, the average gas price per gallon is about $2.39, according to analytics from GasBuddy.com. The average is comparable to the statewide average of about $2.38 per gallon. The national average of $2.66 is up roughly 13 cents from the prior week, according to GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan.
“If there’s more between Iran and Saudi Arabia, it’ll depend if that action kinks the flow of oil out of the region,” DeHann told Culkin. “It could have major repercussions.”
Despite spikes, prices are a long way from being in the red. GasBuddy’s analytics report the state average is 22 cents cheaper than it was at this point last year.
“According to DeHaan, this is due to the fact that American oil production continues to rise, coupled with concerns about trade with China,” Culkin reported.
Reporting from The Washington Post backs this. In June 2014, the price of oil was $105.40 per barrel. The S&P energy index on Monday afternoon was up 3.6%, which is one of its best days of the year but still down more than 36% since June 2014, according to Howard Silverblatt of S&P Dow Jones Indices.
All that to say, we can tighten our budgets for a bit and still be OK, barring further international conflict. If not, perhaps we can get Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the line for a quick comment for next week’s column.
