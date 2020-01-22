I do love me some entertainment awards shows, and I have never made it a secret.
The Screen Actors Guild awards show took place Sunday in Hollywood, and over the last few years since it has been televised it has quickly become my favorite awards show or all of them.
The SAG awards have only been broadcast since 1995 but have been a solid part of the awards show series that includes the Oscars, the Tonys, the Emmys, the Golden Globes and the Grammy awards.
Founded in 1933, SAG offered union strength and protection to the hundreds of thousands of actors who flocked to Hollywood in its early years seeking to make it big in the motion picture business. Like all unions, it was opposed at first by the owners of the industry who felt it would keep them from doing things as they always had. Things like underpaying performers, denying them benefits and putting them into dangerous working conditions. Times were hard in the ’30s and there were millions of unemployed people flocking to Los Angeles looking for work who were all too willing to get paid a pittance for their talents and skills or put their lives on the line just to get a roof over their heads or a meal in their bellies.
Within a year, the Guild was chartered and a board was seated, including some of the most famous of Hollywood’s names and faces along with its most respected professionals — Leon Ames, James Gleason, Boris Karloff, C. Aubrey Smith and Lyle Talbot, to name just a few — and it gained teeth when FDR, who was quite the entertainer himself, threw his administration’s weight behind the 1937 National Labor Relations Act.
SAG members spearheaded the fight against the Communist witch hunts perpetrated in Hollywood by the politicians behind the House Committee on UnAmerican Activities; they later made strides to ensure the Guild’s protections to all minorities, race, gender and culture. SAG joined with the American Federation of Television and Radio Artist to become SAG-AFTRA, offering their support to even more entertainment professionals.
As much as I love all the awards show, the SAGs have a special place in my heart. Like some of the famous professionals at the show the other night proclaimed, I am an actor. I’m just not a professional actor. I am a proud, dedicated and passionate amateur actor, happy to call myself so. I have plied my art at some level or another since the second grade, almost solely on the live stage. I studied theatre/drama in college, have learned more about it from watching and acting with other actors ever since those days. In my heart, I am a member of the Screen Actors Guild, even if I never get that membership card.
I also do not expect to get an opportunity to ever be a member of Actors Equity — the union for live stage actors which has been in existence long before SAG — but I am a proud charter member of Paris Community Theatre, one of the longest continually operating community theatres in the country, and that is nothing to sneeze at.
SAG is for actors and those who love actors in film and on TV and radio, and that is why I love the awards show so much. Especially when the members open their arms to accept those actors that have never before been a part of the organization, like the cast of “Parasite,” a film from South Korea that was lauded by SAG members and seem to be making a bee-line toward taking high honors at some of the other awards ceremonies that are coming down the pike. I can’t wait.
