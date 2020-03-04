No, the COVID-19 coronavirus is not present in Northeast Texas, health officials said Tuesday.
Yes, local health and school officials are preparing for a potential outbreak while they also fend off the seasonal flu.
No, contracting COVID-19 is not a death sentence. Far more people who have been infected have recovered or are recovering from it than have died.
Yes, the simple act of washing your hands for 20 seconds and drying them completely is enough to prevent the spread of many viruses, including COVID-19.
It can be frightening when federal officials start using words like “outbreak,” “community spread” and “public health emergency,” but it helps to understand what they mean when they say them.
When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s “responding to an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel (new) coronavirus,” it’s nothing like what you see in the movies. There are pockets where COVID-19 has been found, and while it has been found in the U.S., proactive measures such as travel restrictions and quarantines have limited its spread here.
When health officials discuss the disease’s “community spread,” that means they don’t know exactly how it’s being transmitted. When COVID-19 first popped up in Wuhan, China, many patients had some link to large seafood and live animal markets, leading officials to suspect an animal-to-person spread. Later, as more patients without that link fell ill, person-to-person spread was suspected. And then people who had no link to either also fell ill, and until health officials can figure it out, they call it “community spread.”
A “public health emergency,” as declared by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II on Jan. 31, allows the U.S. to aid the nation’s health care community in responding to COVID-19. It’s like when a governor declares a disaster area; the declaration makes available funds and assistance that are not otherwise available.
Health and government officials assure the public the best measures to prevent the flu — which also is deadly and for which there is a vaccine — will also help to prevent COVID-19. Wash your hands for 20 seconds, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, stay home when sick, and cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then toss the tissue.
Like any disease, COVID-19 severity ranges from mild to severe, and though it has been deadly, a Chinese report suggests only 16% of cases result in serious illness.
The health risk here is low, the CDC states. Being prepared and knowledgeable about the situation will help to keep it that way.
Klark Byrd
