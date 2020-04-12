Every day for the past two weeks I’ve come home from work to find my wife in misery. She has had a deep cough, and she tells me it feels like there’s an elephant on her chest. It burns, she said, and so does her swollen throat. It’s been difficult to stay awake, and so she’s slept. A lot.
The symptoms coincide with Covid-19, except she’s never gotten a fever. In fact, in our 15 years together, she’s only gotten a fever once, and that happened when West Nile Virus first showed up.
But if anyone in the house was going to get sick, we knew it would be her. The medication that helps her manage her multiple sclerosis symptoms dampens her immune system. So I’ve tried to be extra careful as the point person for retrieving what we need from the outside world.
Fortunately, on Friday, her cough was diminished and her appetite was returning. She felt well enough to stay in the car while the kids enjoyed riding their scooters in the sunny outdoors in the newspaper’s parking lot.
Looking out my office window as the kids laughed and played, I was filled with a sense of normalcy I hadn’t felt in weeks. Up until that point, I honestly hadn’t stopped long enough to even know it was missing. But I welcomed it, and I found myself hoping others in the community were finding their own moments of normalcy.
The more I thought about it, the more I realized we’re collectively experiencing the stages of grief. First, we were shocked that Covid-19 was spreading in the U.S. We saw that with the panic buying at retailers. Second, there was and still is denial about what’s happening, and there’s anger about it too.
Some of us have advanced through the bargaining part — we see that with some surprising essential businesses — and with Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to test Texans so we can reopen businesses next week, a full two weeks before President’s Donald Trump’s guidelines expire.
There’s also depression about the situation, even a sense of helplessness, that gives way to testing different avenues of dealing with it. For instance, I’m dealing with it by writing this column, admitting my own lost sense of normalcy.
Soon enough, acceptance will come. Some of us will get there faster than others, but once we see a clear path forward, we’ll find a way to enjoy life again. It’s what humans do. We fall and we get up again. We adapt. We survive.
Covid-19 is just the latest snake to spook the horse we rode in on. All we have to do is get back on that horse the moment we get it under control.
Be ready. There are brighter days ahead.
