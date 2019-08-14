It’s only our second year out here, so I suppose it’s a bit soon to start thinking anything we’ve seen so far is normal. And I’m beginning to realize, even for the folks who have spent more than a few years out here, “normal” is a moving target.
I’ve also noticed the bugs and critters tend to come in waves. Except the cicadas. They’re loud and ubiquitous. Last year at various times we had a strong run of Japanese ladybugs, a two-week stretch of big fuzzy moths, an unwelcome couple of months of red wasps and enough fire ants to make me change my mind about all-out chemical warfare. This year it’s been a month of bombardment by ruddy brown June bugs, a rain-accountable explosion of tiny little frogs and an incredible bumper crop of spiders.
These spiders have assumed functional command of the front porch, most of the yard, the car port and the vehicles within it. The orb weavers have the high ground, the garden weavers own the eaves spaces, the funnel webbers are the default masters of anything left too long on ground or bench, and the wandering wolfs patrol the rest. Early on in the siege the quantity of the things was most notable. Pure audacity was the next high point. After the second morning of inadvertently walking through face-high webs directly across both front and back doors, I started to take the matter a bit more seriously. I’m not typically afraid of spiders, but I think I’m beginning to understand what it feels like to be a prey species.
There’s no lack of feed, so a respectable number of them are enjoying fine health and stature. Regardless of any comforting but inaccurate sayings to the contrary, size matters, and perspective has a lot to do with how you perceive size. A few of these things are getting a little bigger and bolder than I’m entirely comfortable with. It’s not unusual to see flies, wasps, the occasional honey bee, and moths and millers captured in the webs, but I was a little dismayed to find a healthy cicada caught in a web bigger than the window behind it a few mornings ago. The web was strong enough to catch and hold the cicada, and the spider who came out to secure his dinner was plenty big enough to handle the situation, and chose to keep and eat his unfortunate guest rather than just cut it out of the web and re-build. Later in the morning when I went to feed the chickens I found the water bucket webbed to the spigot pipe and the architect enjoying a frog-leg breakfast. It was a smallish frog to be sure, but a frog none the less.
Festooned is probably the best description of my antenna guy wires. As the sun goes down in the evenings, you can clearly see a dozen or so orb weavers setting up their evening snares between wires and poles and nearby trees. Some of them look pretty big from 40 feet below, so I’m glad they’re up there and not down here under the trees in the yard. I’ve hit several web anchors under the trees while mowing which had a lot in common with monofilament fishing line, pulling the branches down a ways before they broke. Then comes the process of dragging the dang stuff off of yourself.
Driving down some of these county roads in the evenings right around sundown with the top down is a good way to collect strands and stringers, too. When the sun strikes the windshield the next morning, the collection of silk sparkling in the sunbeams makes the glass look almost crazed. I picked up one strung completely across FM 2121 a few nights ago which was thick and long enough to see when I hit it, and then spool around my hand when I pulled it off after I got to town. I’m really pretty glad I didn’t get to meet the owner of that one.
As disturbing as these things can be, there are several around the place which I have an interest in. I’ve started taking a broom to the doorway crossers and the driveway fencers. There are limits to my live-and-let-live philosophy, and I have no desire to see a landscape completely silked down like the 1977 William Shatner movie, Kingdom Of The Spiders. But I’m curious just how big a few of these critters are going to get. I sure won’t help feed the durn things, but I’m not in a big hurry to kill them either. As long as I’ve got access to a can of WD-40 and a Zippo lighter, they can’t become the apex predators — yet. So, I guess in a perverted way you could say I’m raising them. Two or three of them are already big enough to straddle the top of my coffee cup.
From the silk draped hunting grounds here at The Paper Radio, as long as there aren’t any glowing green toxic waste dumps or leaky nuclear reactors nearby, what could possibly go wrong?
