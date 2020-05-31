In reading the article by reporter Mary Madewell on the plan to limit access to the Lamar County Courthouse (“Lamar County Courthouse access changed by coronavirus; new procedures likely to stay,” May 26, 2020), I became suspicious of what this idea could portend and I have some questions.
The idea of limiting access to only two entrances may not be bad and metal detectors may not be bad. But let’s make sure that the persons manning the gates, so to speak, are aware of what state law allows individuals to carry for their self protection, even in courthouses. State law prohibits weapons in courtrooms, but not specifically in the courthouse or other government offices.
There was a comment by Judge Wes Tidwell about the number of people floating around the courthouse and how to handle the common areas. Does this mean that the judge would like to limit who can come to the publicly owned facility? Call to get an appointment? If an official doesn’t want to see you or be bothered, then you just might never get an appointment. It’s been my experience that no one goes to a government office unless he has business to conduct. That said, I would like to ask if there has been a problem of too many people at the courthouse?
A comment was noted about business as usual from now on until vaccines are found for the coronavirus. I’d be willing to bet that even after a vaccine is found that the new restrictions would stay in place because the reason they were put into place was forgotten and that’s the way things are done now.
Access to the courthouse and any public office should be unfettered and not restricted by the idea of unless you have business here, go away. Watch some YouTube First Amendment audits as they are called and watch as public servants don’t like being observed in their daily actions. As long as you don’t interfere with the office activities, you should be able to walk into any office and quietly observe and even record. It’s a building you pay for. It’s people on your payroll.
As for courtrooms themselves, I grew up with the understanding that as a nation we have open courts where anyone can come in and observe the proceedings. You don’t have to be a party to the actions taking place. Just be interested enough to show up.
Do the check for viral symptoms if need be but be welcoming. Government operating in the dark is the breeding ground for chicanery. Don’t believe me? Think back about the $600,000 collected for cable access because I believe the quote was “because we could” but was not spent as required.
