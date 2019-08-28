State governments and Americans impacted by the nation’s opioid crisis have new reason to hope: An Oklahoma judge on Monday found Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries helped fuel the crisis and ordered it to pay $572 million. Then came Tuesday’s announcement that attorneys general and local government lawyers are in active settlement talks with Purdue Pharma, the maker of the highly addictive prescription painkiller OxyContin, for billions of dollars.
In the face of a crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 400,000 Americans and that has cost the country more than $500 billion in lost productivity and costs to taxpayers, such as ambulance runs, jail treatment costs and the costs of caring for children whose parents died from opioid overdoses, the announcements feel like a win.
But the fight is far from over. Settlements and judgements alone won’t solve the crisis. That burden will fall on the shoulders of state lawmakers as governments collect the money, if they collect at all. Johnson & Johnson announced plans to appeal its judgement, which could tie the money up for years.
If this feels familiar, it should. The pharmaceutical industry is now getting a dose of the medicine served to the cigarette industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Like Big Pharma, cigarette makers covered up information and research exposing the health risks associated with their products. Those efforts cost the industry hundreds of billions of dollars and led to settlements that helped to fund the National Public Education Foundation to help reduce youth smoking and prevent associated diseases.
That was a good investment — young adult smoking rates have dropped 21% since 2016 and 45% since 2011, according to the anti-smoking campaign Truth Initiative. And youth smoking rates hit a historic low, with just 5.4% of teens reporting that they smoke. But even at these new lows, more than 3 million Americans age 18 to 24 still smoked in 2017 and about 1.3 million teens smoked. There’s still work to do.
Similarly, what state governments do with the money they receive will make or break the effort to change the tide in the nation’s opioid crisis. Widespread education campaigns will help. Creating funding mechanisms for detox and rehabilitation centers may save lives — the Red River Valley has witnessed this firsthand through the efforts of the Texas Dream Center in Deport.
In its pursuit of profits, the pharmaceutical industry began hurting the very people it was designed to help, and it actively worked to cover up information proving how harmful its products are. Hearts are heavy with the resulting loss of life, and for them we must find the strength to continue to hold the industry accountable and to see that lawmakers find appropriate and effective uses for the money they’ll receive.
Klark Byrd
