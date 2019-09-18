The weather forecasters are saying we might have some rain in the next few days, and boy am I ready.
Today is the 18th day of September, a month in which we here in Paris see, on average, about 4 and a half inches of rain. So far this month, we have had no measurable rain — zero, zip, nada, squat.
There is a system moving up from the Gulf, however, that promises to end that dry streak. Tropical Storm Imelda made landfall around Freeport on the coast at about 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, and forecasters say it will make its way north, dumping copious amounts of rain east of the I-35 corridor as it advances. Radar maps are already showing the first bands of rain clouds moving slowly through cities well to the south of us, like Jacksonville and Palestine and Mexia.
The National Weather Service calls for increasing chances of thunderstorms during the day Thursday and over the weekend, from 20% up to 70% on Friday and dwindling away through Monday. They are calling for anywhere from 5 to 10 inches of rain with this system, and they say some places could see as much as 15 inches of rain.
This see-saw of wet and dry seems to be the pattern this summer, around here. In June of this year, it only rained in appreciable amounts on five days, but just two of those days saw almost 5 inches of rain. In the entire month of July we saw just over a half inch of rain, with precipitation on only six days. It never rained a drop for a 13-day stretch in the later half of the month.
Fortunately, temperatures were not unreasonably warm in July. It would be Aug. 13 before the mercury hit triple digits, and then just for the one day, with only two other days in August topping 100.
It was very wet in August, though, on the days it did rain. After another 13-day dry stretch, it rained more than 5 inches in five days, which added to a couple really wet days earlier in the month brought the monthly rainfall to well over 9 inches. This in a month that traditionally sees less than 2 and a half inches of rain.
So here we are, halfway through September, a couple of days into fall already, dry as a bone, with temperatures in the mid- to high-90s for the entire month so far.
As I said, I am ready for a bit of rain and some of that cooler weather.
Speaking of things I am ready for, The Emmy Awards are on TV Sunday evening.
I always look forward to the Emmys, like I do the Oscars and the Tonys and, more recently, The Screen Actors Guild awards.
The Emmys and the Oscars were always a big thing in my house, greatly anticipated by my mother and me. I just wish she had lived long enough to see how these award shows had blossomed into the fashion-packed, red carpet, six hour “What is she wearing?” spectaculars they are today. Mom would have loved “Fashion Police.”
Apparently the Emmys are going to be dominated by “Game of Thrones,” again this year, even after the show has ended. There is, however, lots of room for surprises, or so the experts say. All the entertainment reporters seem to think that the plethora of new entertainment platforms that are springing up like weeds, could open new avenues for shows and actors that do not have the kind of universal recognition that I grew up experiencing.
I never heard of “Fleabag,” have you?
