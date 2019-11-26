In case you’ve forgotten, I am very far from home this holiday season. About 15 hours, to be exact. But who’s counting?
I don’t say that as a way of garnering sympathy. I’m very independent and I like doing my own thing. It’s a reality I was ready to face when I took this gig. I knew holidays would probably be a little tough, and I knew I would miss my family.
Back home, my family keeps things pretty traditional for Thanksgiving. We do a big afternoon meal with turkey, and we always have sweet potatoes and green beans of some sort. Christmas is the travel holiday; Thanksgiving is where we wear comfortable, stretchy pants, relax and spend time at home, just us all together.
Also, did I mention we’re a 5K family? Yes, we’re those folks. Actually, last year we did the 10K because, in my dad’s words, “the 5K is too easy.” This from the man who used to run marathons several times a year and can still run circles around me. Future significant others/spouses, you’ve been warned. Lace up son, cause you’ll be running for your turkey in our family.
Because I’m far from home, I’m thankful for the people who have stepped up to graciously invite me to lunch (or dinner, whatever your household prefers) and open their homes to me for Thanksgiving. I’ve received multiple offers from various families who all kindly note, “Hmmm, so you’re not from around here, are you?” and as a response, invite me in. I’ll be spending Thanksgiving with some work friends here, with Tommy, Lora and her family, instead of facing a lonely “orphan’s Thanksgiving” of sorts. I am thankful for the Arnolds’ kindness and inclusivity. They’ve extended me a warm welcome.
The Arnolds are one of several families who have gone out of their way to make me feel welcome in Paris and make me feel a little more at home here. I want to say thank you to them this week, and thank you to the friends here who are awesome.
On a broader note, that’s one thing I’ve noticed about the Paris community. If there’s a need, no matter the size, people step up to the plate over and over again. From clothing drives, food drives, soap kitchen meals, inviting hungry journalists over for Thanksgiving — the Paris community knows the meaning of generosity. I see that in the stories I write, and I also experience it personally. Whether that’s just “the Texas way” or good ole Southern hospitality, it’s nice to be welcomed and see needs in the community be met.
Kudos to you, Paris. Keep it up. Happy Thanksgiving, all.
