It’s been a stressful, whirlwind kind of week for lots of folks.
To the family who lost a loved one to the coronavirus Wednesday, my condolences. To the staff and patients at Paris Healthcare Center who are battling the virus, and to those at other nursing homes anxiously awaiting results this week, my prayers. To the Paris-Lamar County Health District staff and health care volunteers who have been working long days all week, I say, thank you.
And, to our city leaders who we all expect to make the right decisions during these perilous times, my gratitude. I do not envy the volunteer positions those men and women who sit on Paris City Council occupy. I have first-hand knowledge of the stress they endure daily as word comes in about another Covid-19 positive result.
Our mayor and mayor pro tem are doing an excellent job as evidenced by the decisive action they took when word came in of the positive Covid-19 cases at Paris Healthcare Center a week ago.
My kudos go out to Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal for her decisive action in notifying state Rep. Gary VanDeaver’s office early Monday to let him know of the nursing home outbreak. As is usually the case, his staff got right to work. By late afternoon, David Gruber, an associate commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, contacted Portugal.
On Tuesday, he and other state officials met by conference call with city and health district officials. And by Wednesday roughly 400 Covid-19 test kits were on their way to be used Thursday by the health district at two nursing homes that might have received cross contamination. As he did at the City Council meeting Monday afternoon, I join the mayor in thanking Portugal for a job well done.
VanDeaver had nothing but praise for our city leaders when I contacted him this week to thank him for his efforts.
“I am very impressed with the manner in which the local officials are handling this crisis,” he replied. “These are very challenging times and times for which none of us are fully prepared. I applaud the work of the local officials and will continue to be a resource for them in the coming days.”
Of course, health district director Gina Prestridge also was in on the decision-making process and should be mentioned here. Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, she has been faithful 24/7 to answer my phone messages and calls in an effort to keep the community abreast of an ever-changing situation.
And to Mayor Steve Clifford, my deepest appreciation for your insight, your openness and your commitment to your hometown, which you obviously love. Clifford never fails to promptly return a phone call, which have been frequent, and almost daily, since this pandemic began two months ago. As most good physicians, he is patient with this questioning reporter, knowledgeable of the medical field, and experienced in city government and the responsibilities he has as spokesperson for the city.
As I’ve heard frequently of late from his fellow colleagues on City Council, our community is fortunate to have him as mayor during the most appalling period of our lifetime.
Thank you for your service, Dr. Steve Clifford.
