Well, the muse finally breezed back in the day after Christmas, with a tan, and smelling faintly of tamales and salsa. It didn’t have much to say, and I didn’t ask. Plausible deniability can be important when it comes to these sort of things.
But, inspiration — if you want to call it that — returned after a fashion. It occurred to me that with all the focus on holiday cheer, beaming children and jolly festivities, perhaps an under-served segment of our community has been neglected and ignored. So, in order to write that wrong, I give you the unrepentant crusty old curmudgeon’s view of the aftermath of the holidays. A word of warning, though. Such folks are nothing, if not blunt and succinct.
The Day After
T’was the day after Christmas, and all through the town
The last of the merriment was still winding down
The wrappings and bows so delightful to see
Were now all just part of the pile of debris
The dumpsters were full and batteries spent
And those who had come, hauled off and went
Abandoned on the floor, the fancy new toy
Children play with the boxes and squeal with joy.
Another night’s sleeplessness is a safe bet
About dealing with staggering credit card debt.
It was so much fun putting up all the lights
Now we dread their removal in a dozen more nights
The cookies and candy that made all the rounds
Have relentlessly become 15 extra pounds
The heirloom ornaments made of fine glass
Have finally succumbed to the swats of the cats
The TV news is all jazzed up and abuzz
Telling us all about the old year that was.
Can’t say I’m interested, I really don’t care
The only thing I’ll be missing is the rest of my hair.
Upcoming New Year parties are beckoning
Doomed then also to the post-party reckoning
Me, I’ll be happy to go to bed around 8
The morning after ain’t worth the staying up late
There’s a lot of other folks, I’d venture to say
Will likely admit they feel the same way.
And may the coming New Year nail you good ...
Right where it’ll bless both you and your brood.
Bah! Humbug!
Harrumph!
The War Department just reminded me that it’s the end of the year, and the end of a decade, so perhaps I need just a bit more closure. So one and all, please consider yourselves well appreciated, and may the blessings from on high descend in abundance and find their way into your lives, hearts, and minds.
From the post holiday clean-up crew here at The Paper Radio, are you sure all of these silly blinky-lights came out of that itty-bitty box?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.