Dan Beard Bah Humbug
Dan Beard in a Bah Humbug Santa hat.

 Submitted Photo

Well, the muse finally breezed back in the day after Christmas, with a tan, and smelling faintly of tamales and salsa. It didn’t have much to say, and I didn’t ask. Plausible deniability can be important when it comes to these sort of things.

But, inspiration — if you want to call it that — returned after a fashion. It occurred to me that with all the focus on holiday cheer, beaming children and jolly festivities, perhaps an under-served segment of our community has been neglected and ignored. So, in order to write that wrong, I give you the unrepentant crusty old curmudgeon’s view of the aftermath of the holidays. A word of warning, though. Such folks are nothing, if not blunt and succinct.

The Day After

T’was the day after Christmas, and all through the town

The last of the merriment was still winding down

The wrappings and bows so delightful to see

Were now all just part of the pile of debris

The dumpsters were full and batteries spent

And those who had come, hauled off and went

Abandoned on the floor, the fancy new toy

Children play with the boxes and squeal with joy.

Another night’s sleeplessness is a safe bet

About dealing with staggering credit card debt.

It was so much fun putting up all the lights

Now we dread their removal in a dozen more nights

The cookies and candy that made all the rounds

Have relentlessly become 15 extra pounds

The heirloom ornaments made of fine glass

Have finally succumbed to the swats of the cats

The TV news is all jazzed up and abuzz

Telling us all about the old year that was.

Can’t say I’m interested, I really don’t care

The only thing I’ll be missing is the rest of my hair.

Upcoming New Year parties are beckoning

Doomed then also to the post-party reckoning

Me, I’ll be happy to go to bed around 8

The morning after ain’t worth the staying up late

There’s a lot of other folks, I’d venture to say

Will likely admit they feel the same way.

And may the coming New Year nail you good ...

Right where it’ll bless both you and your brood.

Bah! Humbug!

Harrumph!

The War Department just reminded me that it’s the end of the year, and the end of a decade, so perhaps I need just a bit more closure. So one and all, please consider yourselves well appreciated, and may the blessings from on high descend in abundance and find their way into your lives, hearts, and minds.

From the post holiday clean-up crew here at The Paper Radio, are you sure all of these silly blinky-lights came out of that itty-bitty box?

Dan Beard is an 12-year Paris import who dabbles in Linux and photography. He has a 30-year history of writing content and columns for newspapers and magazines. 

