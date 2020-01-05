"The outlook is very bright (and) we need to continue,” Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said.
“I think 2020 will be another good year for Paris,” Realtor Lydia Fitzgerald said.
“I think 2020 will be one of the best years the county has seen in quite some time,” Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson said.
Suffice it to say, positivity about the future of the Red River Valley abounds as we enter 2020. And for good reason — there is a lot of activity across a lot of sectors, most of which involves positive changes.
Perhaps no change is more welcome, more anticipated and more needed than the construction of Clarksville’s new hospital. Plagued by years of delay, which have produced a pool of skepticism about its completion, construction on the building was well underway last month, giving Red River County officials reason to celebrate.
The former Clarksville General Hospital, which cut 60 employees loose on its last day in 2014, was the county’s second largest employer, Williamson said. Having a local hospital means the city will be more likely to retain its two nursing homes, Clarksville Nursing Center and Focused Care at Clarksville, according to the county judge.
“The hospital has everyone excited,” he said. “It’s a great sign for us.”
Here in Lamar County, there’s the ongoing construction of American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. that’s promising about 60 jobs with an annual payroll of about $3 million.
“What this does is create jobs, which is great,” Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell said of the Paris Economic Development Corp.’s agreement with the Birmingham, Alabama-based pipe maker. “That’s ultimately what leads to growth, is jobs. It grows the tax base, which leads to better services like fire, police and things like that.”
Jobs also drive business and housing market growth, which is great news for our local real estate agents and our local business owners.
“New construction is going to continue, there’s the new industry coming and all the trends indicate it’ll keep improving,” Fitzgerald said.
That doesn’t mean the year and decade won’t be without challenges — digital migration continues to challenge brick-and-mortar establishments, at least the ones that aren’t adapting, but even there, local business owners are stepping up to the plate and claiming the business that’s theirs.
2020 is wide open with potential, and the Red River Valley is poised to take advantage of it.
Klark Byrd
