My family is one for collecting cartoons.
From the reprint of a beloved “Blondie” cartoon that hung framed in my grandparent’s home for decades to my mother’s stack of “The Far Side” books that I voraciously read and re-read throughout my childhood, my family had always loved the funny pages.
And that’s a trend that continues today. I have a long selection of online comics I visit daily and, of course, I peruse the day’s comics printed in The Paris News.
As soon as the complete collection of “Calvin and Hobbes” came out in massive tomes, it was on my Christmas list, and subsequently purchased a year later. I mean, who doesn’t want to read about Spaceman Spiff or see Calvin’s homicidal snowmen montages, all the while getting these deep philosophical questions about the nature of life and warm fuzzies over a large dose of childhood nostalgia?
Which is why I was over the moon when I read an article on The Guardian online about how the creator of “The Far Side,” Gary Larson, has decided to semi-resurrect his beloved one-panel cartoon online.
Besides a daily selection of older cartoons, thefarside.com will feature sketches and doodles from the artist’s sketchbooks and even, periodically, new material. I mean, who could forget the sketch of a neanderthal plumber, standing over a hole in the ground with toilet paper next to it going, “Ooooh, this not be cheap,” or the image of Einstein prostrate against his chalkboard, desperately searching for what E equals while his housekeeper dusts nearby going, “Yessir, everything’s all squaaared away,” or two polar bears chewing on an igloo with one commenting, “I love the chewy center.” Why wouldn’t you love the mix of satire, science and the bizarre?
Larson’s work is so popular that some of the made up stuff has been entered into genuine scientific lexicons. The Guardian article notes that in one of the comics, Larson calls the tail of the stegosaurus “the thagomizer, after the late Thag Simmonds,” which led to paleontologists adopting the word. He also has a bug named after him, Stigiphilus garylarsoni.
Part of the impetus behind going digital is to help prevent people from copyright infringement, Larson admits in his letter on the website.
“So I’m hopeful this official website will help temper the impulses of the infringement-inclined. Please, whoever you are, taketh down my cartoons and let this website become your place to stop by for a smile, a laugh, or a good ol’ fashioned recoiling. And I won’t have to release the Krakencow,” Larson said.
Welp, I’m in.
