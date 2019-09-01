The more I learn about Asperger syndrome, a developmental disorder with which my son, Charlie, has been diagnosed, the more stock I put into the old saying “like father, like son.”
Until Charlie’s diagnosis, I didn’t know much about Asperger’s other than it is now part of the autism spectrum. Some forms of autism can be so severe it limits a person’s ability to interact with the external world, but Asperger syndrome is considered a high-functioning form of the disorder. It’s usually distinguished from other subtypes by strong verbal language skills and intellectual ability, according to Autism Speaks.
While researching Asperger’s, I told my wife, Krystle, it was like one report’s author visited Charlie for a week and then wrote about the experience. He exhibits just about every sign mentioned — he is smart, has trouble with social cues and has several repetitive behaviors, like standing and spinning for long periods of time or flapping his hands. He lacks awareness of social boundaries, and he can be obsessive with specific subjects and with where objects are placed. He also doesn’t understand when someone gets upset, though he’s prone to a tantrum when there’s a change in his daily routine.
The upside is he’s a very intelligent boy. His teachers often express joy and frustration because they love seeing how fast he learns, but because he finishes his work so fast, he grows bored and the repetitive behaviors come out. That’s when he gets in trouble. Classrooms just don’t allow a kid to randomly stand up and start spinning in circles. Usually, he’s given a workbook for the next grade up to keep him challenged and focused.
As I was discussing all this with my mother, she just sat and giggled. “Oh, that sounds just like another little boy I used to know,” she said. “You.”
She’s right. Although I’ve never been diagnosed with Asperger’s, which is not uncommon for people born before 1990 even if they show all the signs, sure enough, we started checking off the boxes for me. There was difficulty with social interactions, remarkable focus and persistence, aptitude for recognizing patterns, light and sound sensitivities, difficulty with eye contact, speech and movement repetition and so on.
I was surprised. My wife was not. All of a sudden, she had a clear idea of why I never knew she was flirting with me before we dated. She was thinking she was bad at it, but it turns out, just as I told her when she point-blank said “I’m flirting with you,” I never could pick that stuff up.
It didn’t surprise my mom, either. She recalled my rocking back and forth for hours, my tantrums when there was a change (like my little sister moving cars in my Hot Wheels lineup), and my obsession with technology and Superman. There is also the nighttime awakenings (for me, it’s 2 a.m.; for Charlie, it’s 3); the severe clumsiness; the above grade-level aptitude; and the automatic echolalia (the mimicking of other people’s speech).
And, just in case you’re wondering: yes, I still rock back and forth, and having a rocking chair in which to do it is heaven; yes, I have difficulty with change except where it’s expected; yes, I’m still obsessed with technology and Superman (shocker, right?); no, I’m not as clumsy anymore because Mom put me in a dance class for years; and yes, I still repeat things people say, especially when they have a very strong accent.
Because these behaviors are “not normal,” I developed strategies over the years that help me manage them in public.
Although I’ve got no plans to see a doctor about a diagnosis — do I really need it this close to 40? — it was important for his education that we got Charlie diagnosed. The challenge since has been finding appropriate care. But even if it turns out I’m just a quirky neurotypical, there’s little doubt the apple didn’t fall far from the tree. So, if you’re out at an area park and happen to catch me rocking back and forth as my 7-year-old spins circles around me, don’t worry. It’s a father-son thing.
