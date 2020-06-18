Now that we’re solidly into the gradual re-start of the economy, I wonder what lessons we’ve gleaned from the whole mess. I’d say it’s a safe bet the take-aways have been quite different between the ivory tower set and the rank and file.
Down here on the ground where policy meets reality, some businesses read the writing on the wall and reacted according to their relative optimism — and pragmatic wisdom. For those businesses that survive by putting clients in chairs and heads on pillows, a 25% or even a 50% re-opening strategy may have sounded better than complete shutdown in Austin, but in reality was proving little more useful than cutting off the cat’s tail an inch at a time.
Many wisely chose to bite the bullet and remain at a minimum level of take-out and curbside service to keep operating overhead as low as possible until they could return to a level of operation which actually stood a functional chance of making the basic nut on the deal. Can’t blame ’em for that. It only makes sense. Anyone who actually thought a 25% occupancy rate was any kind of useful has never worked in a service industry.
A few, however, hunkered down into a survival mode, which included the wits to take advantage of an unwelcome but exploitable opportunity to make the situation work in their favor. Some didn’t.
Over the weekend, we had to go to Sherman on an errand. That was strange enough after two or more months of not getting out of sight of the house. But the old habits weren’t completely gone. We got things done early, and stopped at one of our usual places to eat. I confess I expected some changes and wasn’t surprised by a mid-day waiting list.
The first thing that struck me sideways was the attitude. Can’t say I responded any too well to being told by an unfriendly and arrogant hostess that we needed to go sit in our car for a half hour until we were called. The situation and method made sense. The attitude did not. I was not an errant child. I was a customer. Strike one.
Once we were texted that we had a five minute window to get our butts inside or lose our place in line, a lot of the charm of the occasion had soured. Strike two.
Once inside, it became clear the owners/managers have been shortsighted. I expected the paper menus. The limited fare wasn’t a surprise either. However, although unpleasant, a month-long shutdown would have been an excellent opportunity to replace burned out light bulbs, make long overlooked basic repairs, spruce up the cosmetics, and at least deep clean the walls and carpets. There just didn’t seem to be much continuing excuse for the half-painted broken outlet covers and warped baseboards long caked in grease, grime and intensely unattractive half fossilized mop strands. Strike three.
Thus it seems we’re looking for a new normal ourselves now.
The other big takeaway from all this is a bit more ominous. The rank and file have recently learned quite a bit from the ivory tower set, too. Many of our presumptive leaders have taught us by abundant and graphic example that we cannot trust them.
At the top of the list, Congress, the WHO, and only to a slightly lesser degree a distressing number of state governors have proven to be damn near as useful as a porcupine at a balloon party. Not only faithless and feckless, but actively destructive — all shot through with assorted nefarious political agendas. I suppose that’s to be expected, though. Each consists of embedded self interested political animals — like wood ticks — who are mostly unaccountable. That couldn’t end well, and it hasn’t. They’ve cried wolf too many times, too loudly and then reversed convictions, switched tracks and doubled down when the jig was clearly up. We have learned they are absolutely willing — nay, even eager — to trade in whatever misery is required, fully cognizant and willing to sacrifice the lives of both the unborn and the elderly as if it were a game with no consequences.
From the Reality Check Desk here at The Paper Radio, whether it comes to protecting the citizenry from viruses, riots, domestic terrorists, rotten-to-the-core politicians or international intrigue, we have learned our own governments cannot and will not serve us. No surprise.
