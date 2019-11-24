The Nov. 15 concert at Heritage Hall left concert-goers completely satisfied and eager for both Sundance Head and Trey Rose to return for a repeat performance.
It was a repeat concert for Sundance Head, who appeared with his trio last year. Head, who won Season 11 of “The Voice,” didn’t have a chance to show off his guitar skills on the reality television show, since it centers around contestants’ singing voices. But his talent on his Fender electric equals that winning singing voice. He travels and plays with a bass player and a drummer, and together they bring the best out-of-the-box music, varying between country, rockabilly, rock and roll, and a bit of blues.
Trey Rose, the stage name for stand-out local musician Jack Rosenthal III, undeniably delivers musical food for the soul and for the mind. This songwriter was also on “The Voice,” having made it into Season 15’s knockoff round. He presented an equally varied song list, and it was when he and his trio played a country song that the dancers got up and made the floor shine.
Rose, who had moved to the Houston area, has now relocated around his native Huge/Paris area, as has his guitar picker, Steven Pina. For this show, they added local drummer Jason Pruett, and the trio slayed the audience with its upbeat, energetic splash of smooth southern vocals and instrumentals blasting out Americana, rock, pop, and that bit of country.
Trey Rose can’t be destined for anything but success in this, his chosen field, and grows nearer to that achievement with every performance.
For this event, Heritage Hall owner JoKyle Varner brought in a food truck to provide non-alcoholic beverages and a variety of foods for patrons.
Next up, concert-wise, for Heritage Hall is Friday when Texas rising magical musicians Kolby Cooper and Chris Colston take the stage with their respective bands. This show will also have the dance floor available to any boot-scooters who want to take advantage of it. Music starts at 8 p.m. and more details can be found Online at HeritageHallParisTx.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.