It didn’t require much research for me to write about school improvement since I spent over 30 years in the trenches. More than half of my career involved being a school improvement facilitator at the state, regional and local levels. Senate Bill 1882, which Chris Dux praised Sunday, was just a backdoor attempt by some of our legislators to benefit and increase charter schools in Texas.
In the late 1990s when Goals 2000 was brought forward, schools were encouraged to partner with a variety of sources including business to improve education. Business/education coalitions were formed all over the state, including one in Lamar County. We saw much improvement in our schools.
As a school improvement facilitator, I worked with low-performing schools and watched many of them become exemplary. The keys are great leadership, quality staff development that addresses specific needs, opportunities for teachers to become leaders and systemic change that can sustain itself if leaders leave.
Dux says three things are needed for school improvement: competition, accountability and potential for profitability. I would say there’s plenty of competition in our schools. Just ask teachers. Accountability has become a monster. Ask teachers and administrators. As for profitability, do we want that to determine the quality of education?
We don’t need schools with less accountability than public schools run by outsiders seeking profit to achieve quality.
By the way, there are no teacher unions in Texas.
Our tax dollars should not be used to fund private or for-profit charter schools.
Emily O’Connor
Powderly
