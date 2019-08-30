There are many things for which I am grateful, one of which is that I don’t have to defend President Donald Trump. Chris Dux, as Lamar County Republican chair, is not so fortunate as he attempted to refute my earlier letter on the outcome of the Mueller Report.
First, he challenges the statement that the report did not exonerate Trump. The exact wording of the report is: “We, at the outset, determined that, when it came to the president’s culpability, we needed to go forward only after taking into account the OLC opinion that indicated that a sitting president cannot be indicted,” and “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state.”
Further, “The reason, again, that you did not indict Donald Trump is because of OLC opinion stating that you cannot indict a sitting president, correct?” Mueller replied: “That is correct.”
When Republican Rep. Ken Buck asked: “You believe that he committed … you could charge the president of the United States with obstruction of justice after he left office?” Mueller replied: “Yes.”
It’s true Mueller didn’t state Russia interfered in our election specifically to help Trump. He did say, “’They’re doing it as we sit here, and they expect to do it in the next campaign.”
Don’t take my word for it. Read the report or watch video of Mueller’s testimony.
Gary O’Connor
Powderly
