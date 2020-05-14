Giving birth to a child,
Is nothing easy to conceive,
But when we are given mothers,
Our hearts are open to believe.
Believing all things are possible,
And fearing a whole lot less,
Mothers teach us to conquer our fears,
And give life our best.
Mothers encourage their children,
In so many different ways,
With the strength god gave mothers,
Children can enjoy fruitful days.
On this Mother’s Day,
I hope you will always remember,
You’ve sheltered and protected a child,
And provided needed warmth like in the month of December.
Thanks for all that you’ve done,
To give children love, faith and hope,
Mothers are a great blessing,
And are as refreshing as soap.
Mary Brown
Paris
