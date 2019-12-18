This one is for a friend — and anyone else — who has recently encountered an age old malady of some infamy.
It has been called the king of diseases and the disease of kings. Anybody who has had it, however, probably called it something else, and that something else was most likely unprintable.
It is somewhat fitting that the common name for such an ugly malady is a four letter word. When you mention the word, you can tell who has had it, or someone who’s loved ones have had it by the pained look on their faces. Those who have endured a major attack more than once will accompany that look with a hiss of inward breath through clenched teeth. It’s not something you ever forget.
Gout. There. I’ve said it.
What follows is strictly a layman’s understanding of the disease processes, but trust I am all-too-well acquainted with the inevitable results. If you think there’s a chance you’ve got the dang stuff, go to the doctor and get the square skinny straight from the man with all the alphabet soup after his name. I do not recommend just letting it go. The first attack may well fade pretty quickly, and the next may be quite a while down the road, but the reality is, if you are susceptible and the first encounter has arrived and left untreated, there will be more. They will be more frequent and they will become more severe. And in a worst case scenario, it can and likely will permanently destroy chronically affected joints — among which are any joints in the feet and hands, ankles, wrists, knees, hips and possibly back, neck and shoulders.
If that brought your eyebrows up, don’t feel alone. It kinda surprised me, too.
I didn’t know what it was it at the time, and often dismissed it as random injury from an impact I didn’t remember, but the first acute attacks occurred in my teens. I kept a pair of old worn-out deck shoes with the toes torn out of them in the closet just for those days. We called them creek shoes because we wore them when playing and working in the creek beside the house. It was a great trout stream, and a half century or better of fly fishermen made it patently unwise to wade in the water barefoot.
Wading in the very cold mountain stream water always helped an attack by limiting swelling, but sooner or later you had to get out of the water. Ice helps during acute attacks. It’s not unusual to catch me sitting at my desk surfing and/or writing with one or both feet soaking in a container of cold water with a couple of blue-ice cooler packs floating in it. In the summer, it’s not so bad, but on a night like tonight, it’s plenty cold enough outside. So I bump up the electric heater beside me and then suffer through the contrast.
I think part of the reason I denied going to get diagnosed and treated for so many years was a matter of misunderstanding and misinformation. I don’t know quite where I got the notion, but I always assumed gout was a disease which affected old folks who drank too much alcohol. Whereas there is some partial truth to that concept, it was a complete misunderstanding of the situation. I don’t and didn’t drink. Period. So how could I possibly have gout?
In reality, gout is a form of arthritis. It comes from too much sodium urate monohydrate (uric acid) in your system. That can be caused by too much production, not enough elimination or both. The result is hyper saturation in the blood leading to precipitation of uric acid crystals at various places in the body.
Diet can be responsible for some acute attacks, and you soon learn which foods to avoid, but diet is not the only, nor the largest source of uric acid in the body. Normal cellular turnover can account for up to 70% of uric acid concentration in the blood. There is also a strong genetic component. If your folks had it — look out. Men are more susceptible than women until menopause. After that little adventure — or a hysterectomy — the girls get to share the wealth.
When needle-like uric acid crystals precipitate in the synovial fluid in the joints, it’s like a handful of steel shavings got tossed into a gearbox. Miserable mayhem — and damage — results. As the crystals stab into the normally well lubricated tissues of the joints and tendons, much to the dismay of the victim, you can pretty much feel every single damn one of ’em. If you’re a repeat victim, it doesn’t take long to figure out it gleefully seeks out and settles into previously injured joints, and the first attack in any given joint, it then qualifies it as a previous injury.
There are pharmaceutical treatments, and you need to start them as soon as possible, but don’t expect instant miracles. By the time the second or third attack flares off, blood saturation levels have been building over time, and as a result, body tissues tend to be saturated with the stuff. So when you go onto uric acid limiting drugs like allopurinol, there can be a backlash. When the serum acid level drops, it immediately pulls more acid out of your tissues, so instead of immediate blessed relief, you may very well get treated to another prolonged attack.
From the cold-soaking infirmary here at The Paper Radio, I once asked a lady surgeon who had experienced both, how the pain of a bad gout attack compared to that of childbirth. She arched an eyebrow and replied, “It’s a lot like giving birth ... through your ankles.”
