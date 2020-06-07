For the past week, Paris residents in support of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement have taken to the downtown plaza to peacefully protest. If you are able, you should join them.
Following the killing of George Floyd, people across the country have taken to the streets to protest the historic and ongoing violence against black Americans. While some protests in other cities have turned violent, those in Paris have not. Organizers have clearly stated that the intention behind the Paris protests is not to incite violence, but to raise awareness. You and your community will be safe.
This is a pivotal moment in American history. While the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, ignited protests across the country in 2014 and the murder of Eric Garner at the hands of the New York police in 2016 led to marches, no event in recent memory has caused the level of outrage we have seen in the past two weeks following George Floyd’s killing. Maybe it’s because anger has been compounded by the African American community watching their people die due to Covid-19 at drastically higher rates than Caucasians for the past few months. Maybe it’s because the video of Floyd’s murder was undeniably gruesome and inadmissable. Or maybe it’s because after years of saying “Enough is enough,” black Americans are shouting it now.
Regardless, it’s time for white people and non-black people of color to step up and show solidarity with the black community. Not just in the coming weeks, but in the coming months and years. We’re lucky that there are enough people in Paris who have been galvanized to step into the streets and protest. Action is being taken in our own backyard, and if you’re angry and tired and fed up, you can make the message of this movement even louder by joining.
It should be understood that there are valid reasons for not being able to attend. Essential workers who have night shifts can’t be there. People who are immunocompromised may not feel comfortable or safe in a large group of people. Those who are not able bodied may not be able to walk in protest. That is OK. That makes sense. But don’t forget that there are ways you can show solidarity from home. Donate what you can to Black Lives Matter or nonprofit organizations that are working to end police brutality. Start conversations amongst friends and family who may be struggling to understand the movement and why it’s important. Share educational sources about institutionalized racism on social media. Better yet, talk to local officials and ask them what they can do to create change in our community. Everyone can do their part, and if you can’t be there, be there in spirit.
But You can create change — all you have to do is show up.
