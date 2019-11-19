OK folks, listen up — these mass shooters, domestic terrorists, whatever you want to call them, are not trying to take you prisoner or hostage. They are trying to kill you. We have to be able to respond in like action when we are caught up in one of these life or death situations.
I have what some folks will say is a crazy idea. When we get shot at, we shoot back. I recall a saying that “an armed society is a polite society.”
The only new law that could be passed that would reduce the carnage quickly would be the constitutional carry of handguns by law-abiding citizens. Long guns are already legal to carry in most places. However, that’s not very practical. Open carry of handguns should be legal also, but it’s a bad choice if it tips off the killers who could turn their good day into a very bad day.
Doing nothing is not a choice. Trying to sweet talk a killer is not a choice. Throwing tableware is not a choice. Returning fire with your self-defense firearm is a choice.
Non-gunners are going to argue that bystanders could get injured or killed, which is likely, but doing nothing has not been working very well. Arm yourself with knowledge from studies that indicate firearms are used up to 2 million times a year for personal protection and the mere presence of a firearm without a shot being fired prevents crime in many instances.
Last count, 17 states have constitutional carry for law-abiding citizens already. Ask our governor, senators and representatives why Texas is not on the list.
Criminals could care less that more guns are outlawed or not. It seems reasonable to believe that the criminal element would like to see more gun control as fewer armed citizens would reduce their risk of being shot while performing their chosen profession.
The outlaw guns movement to ban firearms would undoubtedly invoke the law of unintended consequences. Evidence shows that in the long run gun buy back programs backfire and result in more, not fewer guns. And many of the estimated 360 million guns in this country would be driven underground and end up in criminal hands. Explain to me how any sane person could desire that outcome.
It’s not just that I care about my constitutional right to own a gun and protect my family. It’s also that I question the motivation for trying to stop me from being able to do so.
42 U.S.C. § 1983. Civil action for deprivation of rights: “Every person who, under color of any statute, ordinance, regulation, custom, or usage, of any State or Territory or the District of Columbia, subjects, or causes to be subjected, any citizen of the United States or other person within the jurisdiction thereof to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured by the Constitution and laws, shall be liable to the party injured in an action at law, suit in equity, or other proper proceeding for redress...”
