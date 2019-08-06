In a lifetime if we could receive
All the benefits that are due
We wouldn’t hesitate to give,
To release, or subdue.
If we received what was owed
Like a debt from a purchase,
We would keep still our tongues,
Clap our hands, and walk virtuous.
As a woman in this world
leading a nation with many ideas
It’s like Deborah the prophetess
deciding disputes between Israel.
Your works and your efforts
Have been praised by us all.
We’ve never seen you give up
never stumble, nor fall.
I’m sure you send up petitions
To God who is above all.
As your heart faithfully prays
You neither slumber, nor stall.
At the beginning of the world
A woman was created.
There was no nation, no ethnicity,
No color or race was hated.
As you humbly walk this life
Sharing your gifts with the crowd,
Never murmuring or complaining
With actions that speak loud.
I’ve been taught to be steadfast,
Faithful and true,
Thank goodness for those women,
Who display this virtue.
Mary Brown
Paris
