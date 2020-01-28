In reference to Charlotte Coyle’s article “Will our county be a sanctuary for all rights?” (Jan. 19, 2020), my thinking may be a bit lopsided but without the Second Amendment our Constitution and Bill of Rights would be toast.
Yes, all of the amendments are important, but let’s get real. As divided as our country is, there is absolutely no chance of getting a random group of folks to agree on anything.
It’s been said that “The First Amendment is first for a reason. The second is for just in case the first doesn’t work out.”
America was not created to be a democracy but a constitutional republic. What the left considered a pure democracy is actually socialism, and you’re not allowed to keep and bear arms under socialism. But then again, socialists don’t understand that democracy is mob rule.
We live in a constitutional republic, the so-called “government majority” does not get to strip constitutionally protected rights away from citizens. The whole of the Bill of Rights is a declaration of the right of the people at large or considered as individuals. It establishes some rights of the individual as unalienable and which consequently, no majority has a right to deprive them of.
Quotes in favor of liberty:
“The Constitution shall never be construed to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms.” — Samuel Adams
“They that can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” — Ben Franklin
“Laws that forbid the carry of arms disarm only those who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes.” — Thomas Jefferson
Quotes in favor of tyranny:
“If the opposition disarms, well and good. If it refuses to disarm, we shall disarm it ourselves.” — Joseph Stalin
“All political power comes from the barrel of a gun. The Communist Party must command all the guns, that way, no guns can ever be used to command the party.” — Mao Zedong
“The most foolish mistake we could possibly make would be to allow the subjugated races to possess arms. History shows that all conquerors who have allowed their subjugated races to carry arms have prepared their own downfall by so doing.” — Adolf Hitler
I would suppose most have followed the pro-Constitution rally in Virginia on Jan. 20. It is astonishing to know that no one was shot or injured with all those mean-looking firearms openly carried. There could have been as many as 30,000 firearms there as those carrying long guns most likely had other guns under their coats.
The news media has been shy at reporting the extent of the proposed restrictions the Virginia government is planning to force on its citizens. Some of the worse are SB No. 16 by Dick Saslaw, SB No. 64 by Louse Lucas and SB No. 67 by Lee Carter. SB No. 16 was quickly struck because of the backlash but is morphing as the process continues. If any of Virginia’s Second Amendment attacks succeed, get ready, Texas will be their next target.
