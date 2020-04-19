Celebrating birthdays in a time of near national shutdown is no easy task, but where there is a will, there is a way. Families across the Red River Valley have found unique and interesting ways of celebrating their loved ones without having to leave the house. One such way has been birthday parades, of which our local law enforcers are more than happy to lead.
It’s a toss up this week on whether to give the thumbs up to all loving family members like Vickie Eisele or Brad or Gwen Shelton who made sure their loved ones had a special birthday, or to Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass for his performance of “Happy Birthday.” Ultimately, everyone involved deserves a thumbs up.
Our front line workers — health care personnel, EMTs, firefighters, law enforcers, nursing home staff and others who have continued to perform their duties during the coronavirus outbreak — also get a thumbs up. It’s not much, but please know your work is acknowledged and appreciated, and you remain in the thoughts and prayers of many.
And there’s a third thumbs up this week, this one for our local banks whose staffs worked seemingly endless days to help local small businesses get their applications for the federal Paycheck Protection Program processed and much-needed money in their accounts to help them stay afloat. Tens of millions in available federal funds came here to help businesses because of our bankers efforts.
Lastly, a thumbs down to the Chinese government for not being more forthcoming in the early days of this pandemic. More than 3,000 people had been infected before China’s government told the public what it had concluded six days earlier — that a pandemic was probably coming. The world is suffering for that egregious lack of leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.