It’s been three years since North Lamar ISD brought a bond package to voters in hopes of rebuilding the district, and a new package is now in the works.
A 23-member Community Advisory Committee on Monday made the recommendation that North Lamar trustees support a $47 million bond proposal, which they hope to put before voters in May. There are three propositions in the package, including:
- $30 million for Parker Elementary improvements, the adaptation of Everett Elementary for a fourth- and fifth-grade campus, the demolition of both Higgins Elementary and Bailey Intermediate schools and the construction of a new pre-kindergarten through grade three elementary school built on a 35-acre district-owned tract north of the high school;
- $1.2 million for 12 new buses;
- Roughly $16 million for district-wide technology improvements, facility improvements at Stone Middle School and North Lamar High School, a band hall addition, synthetic turf for the football, baseball and softball stadiums, the resurfacing of the track and improvements to the indoor practice facility.
Approval of the bond package comes with a price for every taxpayer in the district. It’s expected to impact the property tax rate by 19.22 cents from 97 cents per $100 valuation to $1.1622 per $100 valuation, which would cost the owner of a $100,000 property with no exemptions an additional $192.20 a year.
North Lamar taxpayers, this is your heads up. Now is the time to contact your trustees to let them know what you will and won’t support. In doing so, keep a few things in mind: Facilities age, and at some point demolition and replacement becomes the more financially responsible choice. Technology updates are necessary every few years — a school district that falls behind here will not equip students with the skills they’ll need to become part of the nation’s workforce. And if action is not taken now to improve the district, it will cost more to do so in the future.
North Lamar leaders should continue to be transparent through this process. Be communicative with voters — tell them exactly why each improvement is needed and what the alternative will be. Host multiple informational meetings. Include visual aids. Better yet, show voters. If buildings have visible issues that must be dealt with to improve student safety, open the doors for tours.
In the end, the best option will be affordable for taxpayers and in the best interests of today’s and tomorrow’s students.
Klark Byrd
