I guess in just about every group, you’ll run into one or more of three kinds of folks. The first are the ones who think they know, but don’t. Second, the ones who might actually know, but tend to be pretty quiet about it to be on the safe side. They’ve been tagged off base more than once, and remember it. And the third being the kind who know they don’t know and aren’t afraid to admit it, and who are quite willing and capable of doing the necessary homework to go find out. There’s a fourth group, too, but I’ll get to that in a minute.
I’ve spent a little time in each group. Over the years, it’s been a sometimes rocky upwards progression through those stages. You could call it a journey from youthful cocksure ignorance to middle-aged thoughtful uncertainty to getting serious enough to want honest answers. The fourth group is all about folks who have finally gleaned that sometimes you will never get all of those honest answers. The reality is, sometimes it’s a moving target, and it is in the interest of some to make sure you don’t. Which brings me to the critical part. The caveat to this whole deal is, anything after stage one is going to require the presence of a working conscience. The rude truth is, not everyone has one.
Stages two through four are not automatic. They require thought, effort and a methodology. I’ve settled on the following. Do your own homework, always check original sources, assiduously avoid logical fallacies, and never be afraid to ask direct and challenging questions. You may learn a lot more than you thought you would. But you’ve also got to be ready and willing to alter your assumptions in response to what you learn. You’ve got to be willing to learn things not directly related to your query, and you’ve also got to remember the whole shooting match is about as useful as a well buttered lid on a brand new jar of pickles if you don’t bring your critical observation and thinking skills along for the ride.
That process, particularly the last element, is not always popular. It’s a habit that has often made me about as welcome as a skunk at a formal wedding, but that in itself is a pretty handy method of weeding out your contacts and friends list. There’s a saying I believe actually originated in a video game, but is nonetheless pointed, cogent and very true. “Beware any man who would deny you access to information, because in his heart, he fancies himself your master.”
That being said, I’m typically non-political. I find it best to avoid the subject. Intelligently responding to exigent issues is one thing, engaging in the black arts of politics is quite another. If you can’t tell the difference, I would direct you back up a few paragraphs to group three, and then apply the methodology mentioned below it.
Everyone has a different view, and often one is no more “correct” than the other. But the vehemence of zealotry doesn’t usually leave much room for intelligent, informed discussion about the details and nuances. So real consultation and problem solving discussion almost always devolves into anger, belligerence, belittling, agenda advancement and/or wildly inappropriate misjudgment.
Thus the conversation suffers — especially if participants attempt to chase their favorite bumper-sticker slogans down the rabbit hole of the uninformed. It’s a minefield of manipulation, misinformation, misinterpretation and lovingly embraced logical fallacies. Critical thinking tends to take the deep six in favor of self indulgences and convenient maladjustments. The odious reality is, it doesn’t matter which side of the cesspool folks wade into, angrily splashing the contents at the other side has — and always will — smell pretty much the same.
The temptation can be pretty powerful, though. I’ve recently seen it take a good man and pastor, who should have known better, down the merry path with it. He took a hard turn and allowed himself to be manipulated into the ways of belittlement and gleeful group-think hatred of a man he actually knows little or nothing about. Predictably, it didn’t do his intended victim much harm, but I can’t say the same for him. That sort of thing always leaves a mark.
Along the same lines, I hate to admit it, but I did listen to recent congressional hearings, and no matter how much lipstick you try to smear on it, the take-away was quite clear. There is a predetermined, nefarious action afoot, desperately seeking a justification.
From the repetitive history studies department here at The Paper Radio, “the end justifies the means,” isn’t any prettier this time around than it was the last time.
