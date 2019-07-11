So, on this medical mystery tour of mine, while the doctors try to figure out why my liver and spleen are such a mess, I have had serious discussions with said physicians about how I need to lose weight.
Now, yes, I have seen myself in the mirror. I know I could probably stand to do a little bit more with my hair and lose a few pounds, but none of that has really motivated me to lose weight. In high school, a classmate giving a presentation said instead of starving herself to be a skinny, sad pencil, she’d “rather be a happy magic marker.” This has always made plenty of sense to me.
My philosophy has always been that dieting leads to bad food, and bad food is just not worth it — of course, I mean food that tastes bad, not food that’s bad for you; you do not get to size I am by eating plenty of flax seeds. It’s one of the myriad of reasons I learned to cook and bake.
I remember my grandmother, who died five years ago, tried any and every trendy diet she read in her magazines. Does anybody remember the cabbage soup diet? That one is definitely in my olfactory memory. That soup smelled to high heaven.
My mom and I were going through her recipe box year before last, and out of one of the clipped recipes fell a few notebook sheets and an even smaller magazine clipping from I think it was the ’80s, talking about affirmations. In my granny’s copper-plate cursive, she had written out different affirmations about how she did not need to eat everything put in front of her.
Of course, now, with my own health issues staring me in the face, and on my doctors’ marching orders to lose weight and lower my salt intake, I have begun the weight loss process. It’s been a mixed bag. I cut out most dairy and simple carbohydrates for the first leg, and, with very little cheating, I’ve lost about 25 pounds, but I’ve also started backsliding and have plateaued my weightloss.
Do you have any idea how much I love cheese? As far as I’m concerned Mexican food (aka Tex-Mex) is a fifth food group or an annex to the food pyramid, but unfortunately most of those dishes are absolutely covered in cheese, which is what makes them so delectable.
And what about butter and carbohydrates? I make an amazing homemade Danish — flaky on the outside, rich, fluffy and buttery layers on the inside. And, just about everyone who has ever tried it adores my sour cream cheesecake. Over the Fourth of July, I had a brainwave and instead of adding fresh strawberries and guessing about the liquid ratios, I just added powdered, freeze-dried strawberries to my cheesecake, and now I’m getting requests from family members who attended the celebration. So many delicious foods to try and so little time.
My greatest trick in this weight loss journey will be finding foods that taste good, that I want to eat, but will still help me on my way to a healthier lifestyle.
