Despite Republican representatives’ best efforts to discredit Robert Mueller or his report, as well as the FBI and the CIA, the fact remains none of them questioned either the truth of a single line of Mueller’s report or any of the conclusions. The report clearly lists 10 incidents of obstruction of justice, any one of which is grounds for indictment of Trump were he not the sitting president.
Although the report found insufficient evidence of direct conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia sufficient to merit criminal charges, it made quite clear that Russia actively worked to elect Trump in 2016. When questioned about Russian efforts to re-elect Trump, Mueller stated Russia is currently actively working for Trump’s re-election. In spite of incontrovertible facts of foreign election interference, Republicans in Congress have on multiple occasions defeated legislation that would increase election security.
Clearly, the Grand Old Party that once represented fiscal responsibility, small business and the middle class is now the party of Trump. Elected Republicans are so afraid of losing the support of Trump’s “base” that they are unwilling to say publicly what they admit privately: Trump is an unabashed racist, a misogynist, a xenophobe and a disaster as president. They are knowingly, if reluctantly, putting party ahead of the country.
The stock market may have reached new heights, but that only helps those who own stocks. Meanwhile, well over half of the country is one paycheck away from bankruptcy, and many are working two or three jobs.
Gary O’Connor
Powderly
