It is not at all surprising that President Donald Trump’s local apologists would follow the same tactics as their leader in attempting to counter my arguments in last week’s commentary: misrepresentations and outright lies.
Fortunately, rational people are content to rely on widely circulated video, tweets and public statements that reveal the degree to which the Trump administration has intentionally misled the American public on a wide range of issues. Trump’s MO is to use lies started and circulated within the right-wing echo chamber by his cronies to discredit patriotic, long-time public servants whose mistake was investigating Trump, attempting to correct his lies or holding opinions different from Dear Leader.
In the process, he has damaged or destroyed the credibility not only of public servants like Andrew McCabe and Marie Yavonavitch, but once trusted institutions like the FBI. Now any criminal with the money to hire a good lawyer can claim that the “Deep State” is behind the charges against him or her because they are Trump supporters if evidence is provided by the FBI, IRS or other government agency.
Just a reminder that legitimate news sources like The Paris News, most national newspapers, major networks and magazines require at least two independent confirmations of anything they report. They can’t just make up stuff like Alex Jones, Breitbart, Hannity or, all too often, Fox News are free to do. All the bloviating Trump supporters may do doesn’t obscure this fact for intelligent and discriminating citizens. I have no problem with people who hold different opinions as long as those opinions are based on something other than “alternative fact.”
Every Trump budget since he took office has cut funds for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies that rely on science. His administration has uprooted career scientists by moving their agencies to remote locations and giving them a month to decide whether to move or quit. Hundreds of government agencies lack administrative heads because Trump prefers temporary appointments that don’t require confirmation and that leave the appointee hesitant to do anything that might offend Trump.
Far from working to save Obamacare, Trump and Republicans have continued to weaken it with funding cuts and administrative hurdles while wasting millions of taxpayer dollars trying to “repeal and replace” even though after over 10 years they have yet to propose a replacement.
Trump has made it harder for people to qualify for food stamps even though 80% of food stamps go to the elderly and children. He has made it harder for people to qualify for Social Security disability. The Republican proposal, which thankfully Democrats have eliminated for a payroll tax holiday, would have weakened Social Security by over $50 billion, and there was no mention of repaying the shortfall as was the case with the Obama administration.
If you want a good summary of the damage Trump has done, buy a copy of the April The Atlantic, and read the well-documented feature story, “How to Destroy a Government.” Real facts, not opinions.
