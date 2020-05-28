His name is George Floyd.
The father and former security guard lived in Texas before heading to Minneapolis, where on Monday he lost his life handcuffed and facedown in the street while an officer pinned him down with a knee on his neck.
“I can’t breathe,” he said, repeating the words of Eric Garner, who on July 17, 2014, lost in his life in a botched arrest on Staten Island after an officer put him in a chokehold and multiple officers restrained him on the ground.
Five years after Garner’s death, Attorney General William Barr ended Justice Department debate on whether to bring federal civil rights charges against Daniel Pantaleo, the officer who choked Garner, by ordering the case be dropped. Pantaleo was fired in August 2019.
Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on video restraining Floyd with his knee, didn’t have to wait that long. He and three other officers were fired Tuesday as state and federal authorities continue to investigate. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has rightly called for Chauvin’s arrest.
“We are not talking about a split-second decision that was made incorrectly,” Frey said. “There’s somewhere around 300 seconds in those five minutes, every one of which the officer could have turned back ... and removed his knee from George Floyd’s neck.”
The Minneapolis Police Department originally said Floyd had physically resisted officers, but because additional video surfaced, Frey said “it became clear that the original statement was not accurate.”
It’s not the first time a police department’s statement was misleading. When former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson through her own kitchen window, the department released a statement saying without context or background that Jefferson pointed a gun at the window before Dean fired.
In both Floyd’s and Jefferson’s cases, it was video released to the public that revealed the truth.
This is why open record laws matter. This is why police departments must be transparent with evidence anytime an officer is involved in a fatal encounter.
Handing out stickers to children and manning booths at community events are nice ways of interacting with the community, but if police want the public’s trust, there’s only way to get it — transparency. When the public can see an officer’s actions were justified, there’s an outpouring of support that goes beyond the platitudes of National Police Week. And when a department is forthright about an officer’s wrong decision, the public will recognize the “bad apple,” as Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall called it, is not representative of the bunch.
Transparency will help us all protect and serve each other.
Klark Byrd
