Besides my children, there are two loves in my life: my wife, Krystle, and journalism (in that order, I promise.) The two worlds often collide, and journalism too often wins the day. Fortunately, Krystle is no stranger to deadlines, and she understands how important to me the newspaper is.
There aren’t many days of the year I won’t work, but I did kick off a little early Friday to spend time with Krystle to celebrate our 14-year relationship. We call this week our anniversary week because we celebrate every day between our dating anniversary and our wedding anniversary, Aug. 16. This coming Friday is our 11th wedding anniversary.
There are countless reasons I love my wife, but one of them is because of how supportive of my career she has been. Through the years, she’s worked in offices, restaurants, manufacturing lines and retail stores to help keep our household afloat while I’ve chased after stories to tell and photos to take. She’s often accompanied me to weekend and after-hours events as I fulfilled an assignment. She’s put up with me wandering off, sometimes without warning, because I’ve spotted someone I want to interview or something I want to photograph, often with her camera.
A few years ago, Krystle developed some pain in her feet, which she thought was due to her job. That pain worsened over time, and eventually the only time she felt relief was during her pregnancy with our youngest daughter, Willow. A few months after giving birth, the pain returned and it was more severe. During the past four years, the pain has spread to her legs, arms and hands, and the medicines her doctors have thrown at it do nothing.
Thankfully this year after thousands of dollars in testing, we received a diagnosis: multiple sclerosis. We’re now scheduled — on our wedding anniversary no less — to see a doctor who specializes in the disease in the hopes we can slow it down. There’s no cure for it.
“Multiple sclerosis causes many different symptoms, including vision loss, pain, fatigue, and impaired coordination. The symptoms, severity, and duration can vary from person to person. Some people may be symptom free most of their lives, while others can have severe chronic symptoms that never go away,” the Mayo Clinic states.
Heat triggers her pain, often making it worse and causing jolt-like sensations. Stress can, too.
And though I know she’d rather stay in bed with the air conditioner set to cryogenic chamber, she’s at home with our three youngest who want to go outside in the summer heat and play, and who are too young to understand what their mommy is going through.
Still, she soldiers on by writing about her illness on her blog, authorklbyrd.wordpress.com, by writing feature stories for Paris Life and doing other freelance work while being a stay-at-home mom.
It’s hard to believe it’s already been 14 years together, but I still find myself marveling at her, her strength and her determination not to let her disease determine what she can and cannot do.
If you will, please say a prayer or keep us in your thoughts as we await our visit with the next doctor. It’s about time we find the key to subduing her pain.
And if you find I’m hard to reach this week, at least you’ll know why. I’ll likely be at home under three children who think Dad is their personal couch. Krystle can use the time to sneak away for some peace and quiet — a gift any stay-at-home parent will love.
