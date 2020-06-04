Knee-jerk, emotional reactions are rarely kind to anyone involved, and that proved true Tuesday when a Paris city councilman resigned over a comment he made in response to a Facebook post.
Benny Plata said he was defending America when in response to a Facebook post sharing a story about actor Nick Cannon visiting Minneapolis in the wake of George Floyd’s death the former councilman posted: “Why don’t you leave America if it’s so bad.”
It was a terrible sentiment at a terrible time.
In disagreeing with a City Council resolution to censure him, Plata said Cannon was berating America, and the former councilman’s “emotions took over.” He apologized.
Before resigning, Plata made a final comment about a similar sentiment having been directed to Mexican Americans, like himself, just a short while ago when there was lots of talk focused on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. “It wasn’t that big a thing,” Plata said.
Except it was — it’s just that those decrying the sentiment were labeled snowflake liberals. Obviously the sentiment was wrong then, and it was wrong when Plata paid it forward on social media.
No American citizen should be told to just leave the country for discussing their experience here or their viewpoint. Disagreements should be constructive, not destructive.
Plata righted his wrong by resigning his public post. Councilors have a code of ethics they must follow, and they are expected to represent everyone, even those they disagree with. Tuesday’s swift action by the council should restore any trust lost.
Klark Byrd
Log In
