So, after two days of sunshine and relatively warm weather we’re back to wet and gloomy again. It’s cold, too; really cold.
I always loved living in Texas in the fall and winter; it’s so different from where I lived as a kid, in northern Indiana. The temperatures here are rarely bitterly cold, and it hardly ever snows in this part of Texas. And when it does, it’s light and melts away pretty quick. In Indiana, the snow fell in feet, not inches, and the winds off Lake Michigan would pile it up against the house until you couldn’t get out the door. Going outside meant dressing in boots and snow pants and heavy winter coats, and you could still get frozen appendages if you weren’t careful.
Then, this winter, northeast Texas has been miserably cold and wet. My electric bill was scary-high until I came to the conclusion I would have to compromise my comfort.
Instead of running the heater at the more comfortable 70 to 72 degrees I would prefer, I have been dialing down the thermostat at the house, and wearing heavy socks with my slippers and sweaters over pants and shirts, rather than the pajamas I would normally wear.
I hate it, but I hate the idea of a $300 electric bill even more.
I have, however, been reading a book that has fit right in with the chill in the air and the lack of sunshine.
I picked up “The Big Book of Texas Ghost Stories” a few months ago, and added it to my stack of books to be read. When I picked it up, I really didn’t expect to be as entertained by it as I have been.
The book is broken down into regions — like Central Texas, North Texas, West Texas — with the state’s larger cities getting chapters of their own. Each entry is anywhere from a page to two and half pages in length and written in a crisp, clear-eyed style, recounting each spooky tale with no undue dramatics or hysteria.
As I read each chapter, I found myself turning to the internet, to pull up maps and hunt up pictures of the places described.
The section on Austin was a lot of fun because I lived there in the late 1970s and into the very early ’80s and knew some of the places listed. Of all the Austin locations named in the book, the only ones I had ever visited in person were the Driscoll Hotel, the Paramount Theatre and Shoal Creek. Of those three, I was only familiar with the tales of hauntings at the Driscoll. Back then, I had listened with amusement to an out-of-town Typesetter’s Union representative as he recounted all the stories of ghosts and spectres he had heard of about the hotel, as a group of us had breakfast at the Driscoll before adjourning to a conference room for contract negotiations with the owners of The Austin American-Statesman. The other tales recounted in the book were all new to me, although I had heard of a few of the places, like the University of Texas Tower, the O. Henry House and Shoal Creek.
When I got to the section on Northeast Texas, I was deeply disappointed.
The book had not a single one of the places I have heard of as being haunted in Paris and Lamar County listed in the book. The closest place to Paris under the Northeast Texas listing wasn’t even what I would call Northeast Texas, and they were all places at least a hundred miles away from here. Jefferson, Texas, was well-represented, with three haunted hotels and Waxahachie coming in with two locations.
I do not think of Waxahachie as being Northeast Texas, do you?
Paris has its share of haunted places, from the Plaza Theatre to the Maxey House to the so-called “hell-house” located northeast of town that so many of my friends swear is possessed by demons and they have the photographs to prove it — or so they say.
I have had a few chilling moments at the Plaza, but I can’t swear if it’s ghosts. I can’t swear it isn’t either.
