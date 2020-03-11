Gee whiz, I hate to give this mess any more traction than it already has, but the whole collective media-driven panic attack about coronavirus version Covid-19, has surpassed functionally silly with all the charm of a run-away freight train of doom.
The resulting binge-buying spree has left shelves bare of hand sanitizer, cloth/paper masks, and weirdly enough ... toilet paper. I have no earthly idea how a supposedly adult population allowed themselves to be conned and manipulated into buying things they do not need, and which will do them no good -- and heavens to Betsy, how did they fall prey to the unbelievably silly notion there was any sort of need to stock up on toilet paper?! I find myself hesitant to mention a solution so clearly obvious (and essentially healthy) as a basic bidet, for fear every hardware and plumbing store in town will get over-run, cleaned out and sales staff mobbed and mugged by a quarter till noon on Thursday. I also hesitate to mention that most folks in the medical field
also tend to use latex/nitrile surgical style gloves to limit exposure to pathogens as well. Once that cat is out of the bag, a glove shortage is almost inevitable.
The sad part is, most of those stocked up supplies (read: hoarded) are likely never going to get used. Once the panic is past, and the jitters fade, most will sit on shelves and slowly age into uselessness until they are finally discarded for being inevitably and intolerably inconvenient.
And that brings me to “hand sanitizers”. Most of these products are little more than gelled alcohol. There are other ingredients in them to add fragrance and skin conditioners, but by and large, it’s active ingredient is alcohol. On the whole, alcohol is quite good at creating an environment inimical to most (but not all) viruses and bacteria. But alcohol is other things, too. Alcohol is basically poisonous -- otherwise, it wouldn’t work. Some varieties are better tolerated by human physiology than others. Read the label and choose your variety wisely. Alcohol is a polar solvent, mixing easily with water, and evaporates quickly at room temperature. It is also quite flammable, and burns with a nearly invisible flame. If you are not aware of that property, (ie didn’t read the warnings on the label) and use it around open flames or other ignition sources, you may end up learning informed caution the hard way. We are also coming into the time of year when locked and closed vehicles can reach unexpected high temperatures when parked in the sun, so don’t be surprised when you come back to your car and find your flask-shaped bottle of hand sanitizer is now bulbous and under considerable pressure.
Also please note that hand sanitizers are not a panacea, but a compromise. They are only a stop gap solution between proper hand washing with vigor, soap and water.
A quick word to business owners and managers here. If you have limited personnel resources, and can’t afford to have multiple workers possibly absent for two weeks at a time, make it an enforced habit that all commonly touched surfaces are wiped down with disinfectant at the beginning and end of each shift. These include phones, cash registers, pens, pencils, staplers, counter tops, door knobs, cabinet and drawer handles, microphones, control panels etc. If you’ve got company vehicles, controls, steering wheels and door handles need it, too.
That all being said, let me put a little perspective on the current panic. According to data taken directly from the CDC official statistics Monday morning, since January 1, 2020, to March 9th, 2020 there were ~450 confirmed cases of Coronavirus Covid-19 in the United States. Of those, there have been ~25 deaths from *complications* of the infection. All of these involved people with underlying and pre-existing compromising medical conditions. I suspect those numbers may be a little higher by Wednesday, but not significantly so. Statistically, most Covid-19 cases will resolve with a surviving patient. Some will not survive, but the bottom line is, those who succumb to the Covid-19 infection could and would have likely been killed by *any* sufficiently opportunistic variety of influenza.
By contrast, during the period beginning last Friday morning at 0800hrs and ending at 1200hrs the same day, Planned Parenthoods across the country methodically and deliberately killed that many children -- and more.
The criminal shooting death toll in Chicago over the weekend suffers the same sort of comparative relativity.
As long as those sort of things are accepted and expected to continue, any sanitizer soaked hand wringing whilst blaming the current administration for the dooming of mankind through inept inaction ... sounds a lot like fighting and pouting over the opportunity to re-arrange the deck chairs on the Titanic.
Perspective is a good thing. As of this last Monday, Jeffery Dahmer had eaten more people than have contracted Covid-19 in Texas. Oddly enough ... Jeffery Dahmer wasn’t Donald Trump’s fault, either.
Tuesday evening, it was reported that in response to supply shortages, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York State has found an unwilling, but awfully available forced labor pool of prison inmates to create and manufacture a state-produced brand of hand sanitizer.
I suppose it must have seemed like a good idea at the time, but if you roll the notion around in your head for a while, you’ll figure out there are so *many* things wrong with that concept -- it’s difficult to figure out which end to pick it up with.
From inside the Tyvek bunny suit here at The Paper Radio, I’m beginning to think the most dangerous pathogens of them all ... are politicians and the TV.
Dan Beard is an 12-year Paris import who dabbles in Linux and photography. He has a 30-year history of writing content and columns for newspapers and magazines. His columns are published every Wednesday.
